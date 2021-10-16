7 horses 'struck and killed' on central Minnesota highway

Authorities are investigating a crash that killed more than half a dozen horses on a central Minnesota highway Saturday morning.

It happened near the city of Wadena just before 7 a.m., when a cargo truck "struck and killed 7 horses" that were on Highway 29, according to a tweet from the State Patrol:

The driver of the cargo truck was not injured, the State Patrol says.

The horses belonged to "an Amish community," though it's not clear why they were on the roadway at the time.

The State Patrol is now investigating the incident.