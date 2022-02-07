Skip to main content
7 men charged in relation to string of violent crimes in Minneapolis

7 men charged in relation to string of violent crimes in Minneapolis

The men made their initial court appearances Thursday.

Tony Webster, Flickr

The men made their initial court appearances Thursday.

Seven Minneapolis men made their initial appearance in court last Thursday after being charged in connection to a string of violent crimes in south Minneapolis.

Walter Bratton III, 26, Marion Quintel Ware, 19, Namiri Love Laquandas Tanner, 21, Shamar Jamareus Scott, 21, Anthony Shaquan Kemp Jr., 22, Devon Martell Harmon, 38 and Tiray Yvonne Dyson, 38, have all been federally charged in U.S District Court.

The men were charged in connection to an uptick in crime around the area of Chicago Avenue and Franklin Avenue in mid-2021. The men are connected to numerous crimes, with charges related to carjacking, drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and possession of a machine gun.

On June 10, officers in the area observed several individuals engaging in a drug deal. Bratton attempted to flee after officers approached the group but was apprehended when he fell down. He was in possession of a semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine, charges say. 

In addition to the gun, Bratton was also carrying around 10 grams of crack cocaine that had been divided for distribution. He has been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

On June 15, Ware involved in a carjacking in which force, violence and intimidation were used against the driver of a Ford Focus. He has been charged with one count of aiding and abetting the carjacking.

On July 21, Tanner was found to be in possession of a pistol with a high-capacity magazine that was equipped with a device meant to turn a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic weapon. He was charged with one count of possession of a machine gun.

Scott and Kemp were both charged with one count of possessing a firearm as a felon, while Harmon and Dyson were both charged with one count of possessing ammunition as a felon. 

Next Up

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

7 men charged in relation to string of violent crimes in Minneapolis

The men made their initial court appearances Thursday.

Jasinski - crop
MN News

Snowmobile crash leaves MN lawmaker with broken back, pelvis

The 55-year-old was thrown from his snowmobile and later airlifted to a hospital.

Dave Ryan gave me crabs
MN Weird

What's up with the 'Dave Ryan gave me crabs' billboards?

Now here's something you don't see every day.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 11.37.23 AM
MN News

New details about SUV that fled fatal hit-and-run in Twin Cities

The vehicle was last seen at the Hwy. 10/61 exit from westbound I-94.

black lives matter swimmer duluth
MN News

Swim official tried to disqualify student in Black Lives Matter swimsuit

The local YMCA banned the official and has expressed its support for the swimmer.

Cloquet police
MN News

Cloquet woman charged in road rage hit-and-run

Police had said a parking dispute sparked the violent incident.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 11.14.03 AM
MN Sports

Sarah Fuller, who famously kicked for Vanderbilt, signs with MN Aurora

She will play goalkeeper for the new pre-pro women's soccer team.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, February 7

The test positivity rate is down to 16.7%, which is still very high but significantly down from the late-January peak of 23.7%.

Nickelodeon Universe
MN Shopping

Mall of America reveals new shops, restaurant and climbing center

All are "coming soon," though the megamall didn't provide more specific timing.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 7.35.59 AM
MN News

Amir Locke killing: Where things stand Monday morning

Here are the developments from the past few days.

Malik Willis
MN Vikings

Senior Bowl reveals that good QB prospects do exist

Malik Willis saw his draft stock rise over the week in Mobile, Alabama -- did he catch the eye of the Minnesota Vikings?

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 8.15.21 AM
MN News

Hit-and-run driver kills woman walking on shoulder in Maplewood

The victim was rushed to Regions Hospital after being struck around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

6 men charged in connection to 'disturbing trend' of carjackings, shootings

The men are accused of three carjackings in one day, as well as other crimes.

Amir locke
MN News

Community identifies Amir Locke as man killed by Minneapolis police

Nekima Levy-Armstrong says the victim was a Black man under the age of 25.

police lights
MN News

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Thief steals car with 7-year-old boy inside; man arrested in Minneapolis

The boy wasn't hurt.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Carjacking victim shot Saturday night in south Minneapolis

It happened Saturday night in the city's Whittier neighborhood.

minneapolis police
MN News

Ex-Minneapolis cop convicted of stealing drugs during searches

Ty Jindra was fired from the MPD in July 2020.

thomas moseley
MN News

Blaine man accused of rioting now charged with federal gun crimes

He's accused of carrying a gun while being a drug user.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Suspect in Good Samaritan shooting charged with murder

The incident unfolded at a busy Minneapolis intersection the morning of Nov. 12.