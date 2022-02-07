7 men charged in relation to string of violent crimes in Minneapolis

Seven Minneapolis men made their initial appearance in court last Thursday after being charged in connection to a string of violent crimes in south Minneapolis.

Walter Bratton III, 26, Marion Quintel Ware, 19, Namiri Love Laquandas Tanner, 21, Shamar Jamareus Scott, 21, Anthony Shaquan Kemp Jr., 22, Devon Martell Harmon, 38 and Tiray Yvonne Dyson, 38, have all been federally charged in U.S District Court.

The men were charged in connection to an uptick in crime around the area of Chicago Avenue and Franklin Avenue in mid-2021. The men are connected to numerous crimes, with charges related to carjacking, drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and possession of a machine gun.

On June 10, officers in the area observed several individuals engaging in a drug deal. Bratton attempted to flee after officers approached the group but was apprehended when he fell down. He was in possession of a semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine, charges say.

In addition to the gun, Bratton was also carrying around 10 grams of crack cocaine that had been divided for distribution. He has been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

On June 15, Ware involved in a carjacking in which force, violence and intimidation were used against the driver of a Ford Focus. He has been charged with one count of aiding and abetting the carjacking.

On July 21, Tanner was found to be in possession of a pistol with a high-capacity magazine that was equipped with a device meant to turn a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic weapon. He was charged with one count of possession of a machine gun.

Scott and Kemp were both charged with one count of possessing a firearm as a felon, while Harmon and Dyson were both charged with one count of possessing ammunition as a felon.