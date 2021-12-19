Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
7 people, including 3 kids, found dead inside Moorhead home
7 people, including 3 kids, found dead inside Moorhead home

The victims were found around 7:50 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check.
Tony Webster, Wikimedia

The victims were found around 7:50 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check.

Seven people were found dead inside a home in Moorhead, Minnesota on Saturday. 

Three of the victims were children, according to Moorhead Police Department, which said Sunday that the bodies of four adults and three children were found inside a home on the 4400 block of 13th Street South at approximately 7:50 p.m. Saturday. 

Police were alerted by family members, who were conducting a welfare check, of "several" deceased individuals inside the home on Saturday evening, with officers arriving to find the victims. There were no signs of violence or forced entry, police said. 

The cause of death for the 7 victims is under review by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, who will provide those details and their identities at a later date. 

Because there were school-age children involved, Moorhead Area School District has been provided information about the victims "to help prepare for student assistance regarding this tragic loss," police said in a statement. 

There is no known threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Moorhead Fire Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

