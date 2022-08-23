7-vehicle, chain reaction crash on I-94 leaves Twin Cities man dead

A chain reaction crash involving seven vehicles left a Brooklyn Center man dead and westbound I-94 closed for several hours Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol has provided an update to the Monday afternoon incident in Rogers, which happened in congestion shortly before 3 p.m.

Traffic was stopped in the right lane near the exit for northbound Highway 101, with police saying "an initial strike with an involved vehicle caused a chain reaction."

It's not clear what vehicle was the first one to hit another. The State Patrol breakdown lists two cars, two SUVs, two box trucks, and a Ford Transit van as being involved.

The man killed in the crash, identified as 42-year-old Miguel Perez of Brooklyn Center, was driving one of the box trucks, an Isuzu NPR. The 19-year-old male passenger in the same truck suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Nobody else was injured in the crash, the cause of which remains under investigation.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters