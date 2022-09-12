Skip to main content
70-year-old driver killed in fiery Scott County crash

Officials say alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

A 70-year-old driver was killed and a passenger injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County early Saturday morning, with officials pointing to alcohol as a possible factor.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a crash just before 1 a.m. on 240th Street East, just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.

At the scene, deputies found a car engulfed in flames. They also found an injured passenger, a 67-year-old women from New Prague, nearby.

An initial investigation found that a Dodge Ram was being driven westbound on 240th Street East when the driver failed to turn and left the road, crashing into trees and catching fire.

The driver, a 70-year-old man from New Prague, was found dead at the scene. Evidence from the scene suggests alcohol could have played a role in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital in Shakopee.

The incident is currently under investigation.

“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of the victim in this incident,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement.

“I want to remind all drivers to never get behind the wheel if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Please choose to be responsible if you ever find yourself in a situation in which you cannot safely drive yourself or others home.”

