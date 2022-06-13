Skip to main content
71-year-old motorcyclist killed in St. Louis County crash

The crash occurred in Cherry Township, east of Hibbing.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

A 71-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car driver east of Hibbing Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a Chevy Equinox was pulling onto Hwy. 37 from County Road 5 at around 1:45 p.m., when the motorcyclist heading east on Hwy. 37 crashed into the vehicle.

The Harley Davidson motorcyclist, identified as Leroy Robert Sausman, 71, of Gilbert, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Chevy, identified as a 33-year-old man from Chisholm, and the three passengers were uninjured in the crash. 

