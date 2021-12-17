74-year-old killed in crash on slippery northern MN road

A 74-year-old from Babbitt was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in St. Louis County.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 1900 block of Highway 21 in rural Babbitt at 3:23 p.m.

The man, identified as George Amitrano, was traveling southbound on the roadway near Sotlich Road in Morse Township when he lost control of his pickup truck, went into the ditch and rolled.

First responders found Amitrano and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators believe slippery road conditions contributed to the crash. The incident is still under investigation. No further information has been released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.