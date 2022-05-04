Pilot crashes plane on approach to runway in Mankato

A 78-year-old pilot crashed a plane in Mankato Tuesday night as he was approaching the runway.

The Mankato Public Safety Department says the single-engine plane crash happened at the Mankato Regional Airport at about 7:48 p.m. The man was the only person on the plane at the time of the crash.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The aircraft, a 1997 Vans 6A, is based out of the airport and is not associated with the Minnesota State University, Mankato aviation program, the department said. Previous reports had noted that numerous university-linked flights had landed or departed from the airport.

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.