Skip to main content
78-year-old pilot crashes plane on approach to runway in Mankato

78-year-old pilot crashes plane on approach to runway in Mankato

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Jack Snell/Flickr

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

A 78-year-old pilot crashed a plane in Mankato Tuesday night as he was approaching the runway.

The Mankato Public Safety Department says the single-engine plane crash happened at the Mankato Regional Airport at about 7:48 p.m. The man was the only person on the plane at the time of the crash. 

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The aircraft, a 1997 Vans 6A, is based out of the airport and is not associated with the Minnesota State University, Mankato aviation program, the department said. Previous reports had noted that numerous university-linked flights had landed or departed from the airport. 

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Next Up

15642868641_2824681257_k
MN News

Pilot crashes plane on approach to runway in Mankato

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

covid
MN Coronavirus

New omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 confirmed in Minnesota

Here's what we know so far about BA.2.12.1.

Pro choice rally
MN News

Without Roe, where do abortion rights stand in Minnesota?

A Minnesota law professor explains state abortion protections and the political scenario that could lead to a repeal.

Bally Sports North
MN Sports

Bally Sports streaming service launching for $20 per month

It sounds like it could nationwide in the fall.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Man with gunshot wound dies at hospital in St. Paul's 15th homicide this year

The man, noted to be in his 20s, was found inside a home in the Frogtown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, May 4

More than 2,500 new cases in today's report.

St. Paul park photo
Minnesota Life

St. Paul tops Minneapolis, both top 5 overall parks systems in US

St. Paul ranked second overall, while Minneapolis came in fifth, according to the latest rankings by the nonprofit Trust for Public Land.

Jeremy Ellison
MN News

St. Paul's interim police chief announced

Mayor Carter's pick for interim chief doesn't plan to seek the permanent job.

279624865_361466729354449_6884918740408703821_n
MN News

North Dakota river towns bracing for possible dam failure

The National Guard is using Black Hawk helicopters in the flood protection effort.

Grilling
MN Food & Drink

Spoon & Stable's Gavin Kaysen selling 'Home Grill Kits' for $375

The acclaimed chef has a growing empire in the Twin Cities.

Screen Shot 2022-05-04 at 7.19.07 AM
MN Business

As second MN Starbucks unionizes, company will raise pay of non-union workers

Starbucks shops that have unionized will not benefit from the raises, it was reported Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Man, 19, seriously hurt after dozens of shots fired in Brooklyn Park

Three men were arrested.

Related

plane, Piper PA-32
MN News

Pilot killed in small plane crash in southwestern Minnesota

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-01-02 at 3.18.04 PM
MN News

Pilot walks away unhurt after small plane crashes in Forest Lake

The crash occurred south of Interstate 35 and Highway 8.

MissingMankatoWomanSideBySide
MN News

Appeal to find Mankato woman missing since April 25

Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, is described to be five feet nine inches tall and 120 pounds.

single-engine aircraft, small plane
MN News

Single-engine plane crashes in White Bear Lake, pilot injured

The pilot survived the crash.

MN News

Pilot dies in the 2nd plane crash near Alexandria in 24 hours

The plane crashed near an intersection in La Grande Township.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 8.00.29 AM
MN News

Pilot who died days after small plane crash was a MN heart doctor

The passenger is in stable condition.

MN News

Pilot involved in Blaine airport crash identified

He crashed when coming in for approach at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport.

MN News

A vintage plane from the '50s crashed in Moorhead, killing the pilot

The plane went down in a cornfield.