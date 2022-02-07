8 kids on school bus involved in crash in west-central MN

Skip to main content
8 kids on school bus involved in crash in west-central Minnesota

8 kids on school bus involved in crash in west-central Minnesota

The only person taken to a hospital was the driver of the truck that crashed into the bus.

Credit: Swift County Sheriff's Office

The only person taken to a hospital was the driver of the truck that crashed into the bus.

None of the eight children onboard a school bus Monday morning were injured when the bus was T-boned by a man driving a pickup. 

The crash was reported around 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 22 and 10th Avenue Northwest near Benson, according to the Swift County Sheriff's Office. The bus was eastbound on County Road 22 when the pickup driver slammed into driver's side of the bus from southbound 10th Avenue Northwest. 

The collision sent the bus into the ditch, but it didn't tip over. All eight kids and the 69-year-old bus driver were checked by medics at the scene. One child was brought home by a parent while the seven others were able to move to a new bus to stay warm and then be taken to school for the day. 

The only person taken to a local emergency room for injuries was the 23-year-old Benson man who was driving the pickup. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff. 

Investigators are still looking into the crash and an official cause of the wreck hasn't been announced. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

