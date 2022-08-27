8 counties hit by severe weather granted emergency assistance

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight counties in the state impacted by severe weather and flooding during the spring and summer.

On Friday, Walz’s office announced that he had authorized assistance for Becker, Benton, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Cottonwood, Freeborn and Rock counties. These counties were impacted by four separate weather and flooding events between April 22 and July 5.

Becker County experienced flooding caused by heavy rains and snow melt between April 22 and June 15.

Benton, Lyon, McLeod, and Murray counties experienced damage caused by severe weather between May 8 and and May 13, including heavy rains, flash flooding, winds, hail and tornadoes.

Cottonwood, Freeborn, and Rock counties were slammed by heavy rain and flooding on July 5. And Cottonwood County also experienced similar damage during a June 13 storm.

“Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to several severe weather events in recent months,” Walz said in a statement.

“The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.”