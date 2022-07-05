8 injured as gunfire erupts during July 4th celebrations at Boom Island

Skip to main content
Gunfire erupts during Fourth of July celebrations at Boom Island, 8 hospitalized

"Several" victims are in critical condition, a spokesperson with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said.

Eight people were injured in shootings that erupted as fireworks were being set off at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Fourth of July.

A Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board spokesperson said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday, with officers arriving to find eight people suffering from gunshot wounds – several of whom are now in a critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

It's not clear at this time how many shooters were involved, nor what sparked the gunfire.

"There was no formal July 4 event or fireworks in the park or on the river at the time, but park visitors gathered on their own at Boom Island and other parks to celebrate the holiday," the spokesperson told Bring Me The News.

No arrests have been made at this time in connection with the shootings. Anyone with information should call 612-230-6550.

It marked a chaotic end to the city's Independence Day celebrations, with incidents of fireworks being fired from vehicles and being set off near buildings also reported in an area of downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis canceled its annual fireworks show at nearby Father Hennepin Park for the third straight year, citing construction at the park as well as staff shortages.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

