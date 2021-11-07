Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
8 wounded in 6 separate shootings in Minneapolis
Publish date:

8 wounded in 6 separate shootings in Minneapolis

Shootings were reported on both the north and south sides of the city.
Author:

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

Shootings were reported on both the north and south sides of the city.

Six separate shootings left eight people injured in Minneapolis Saturday night into Sunday morning. 

Minneapolis Police Department says the shootings happened between 4 p.m. Saturday and 2:15 a.m., including the first two gunfire incidents happening just seconds apart. 

At 4:03 p.m., police were called to the 2400 block of South 18th Avenue where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one was in critical condition and the other was in serious condition. 

Less than a minute after the first shooting, another shooting was reported after a man was found suffering from a non-critical gunshot wound at the intersection of Washington and Chicago avenues on the city's South Side. Police believe he was shot near the intersection of South 21st Avenue and Riverside Avenue. 

At 11:27 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported shots fired on the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue, where officers located a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. The teenager was transported to North Memorial Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury. 

Another shooting was reported at 11:40 p.m. on the 5000 block of North Camden Avenue, with a man suffering a non-critical gunshot injury. 

The fifth shooting of the night was reported at 1:14 a.m. on the 2200 block of West Broadway Avenue. Police say shots were fired in an area where multiple motorists had gathered, with shots fired from a vehicle in the group. Shortly after the shooting, a woman was dropped off at North Memorial Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The vehicle the woman was transported to the hospital in was damaged by gunfire. 

The sixth reported shooting happened at 2:16 a.m. on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis. Police say shots were fired before vehicles sped away from the scene, where two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a hospital with nonfatal injuries. 

At least four vehicles that were parked near the shooting sustained damage from gunfire, police said. 

No arrests have been announced by police. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Krissy Wendell-Pohl
MN Vikings

Penguins hire hockey legend Krissy Wendell-Pohl as amateur scout

The two-time Olympian and NCAA champion will focus on the Minnesota area.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

NFL will investigate Aaron Rodgers, Packers over COVID protocols

The Packers quarterback caused a stir with his comments last week.

Harrison Smith
MN Vikings

Vikings lose safety Harrison Smith to COVID-19 list

It's unclear if Smith is vaccinated.

residence inn 1
MN News

Charges: Husband killed wife inside Eden Prairie hotel room

Ryan Charles Rooney, 32, was charged with second-degree murder and child endangerment.

Minneapolis police
MN News

8 wounded in 6 separate shootings in Minneapolis

Shootings were reported on both the north and south sides of the city.

State Patrol
MN News

Woman, 70, accused of pulling fake gun on state trooper

The State Patrol says she was driving while impaired.

Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.03.50 AM
MN News

Charges: 2-month-old baby dies following assault by Mankato father

Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, assaulted his daughter in September, according to charges.

u.s. capitol building washington dc
MN News

Here's what's in the historic infrastructure bill that Congress just passed

Minnesota stands to receive billions in aid.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings vs. Ravens: 5 things you can count on

Can the Vikings right the ship in Baltimore?

snow, slush
Weather MN

What the NWS is saying about winter storm potential in MN this week

Wednesday-Friday looks to be the most likely timing for the storm.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild comes back again for shootout win in Pittsburgh

Jared Spurgeon's two goals helped the Wild earn another comeback victory

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies after colliding with SUV in Fridley, hitting pole

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.

Related

Minneapolis police
MN News

2 killed in separate shootings minutes apart in Minneapolis

A woman was killed in a north Minneapolis shooting, while a man died from a gunshot wound in south Minneapolis.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

2 killed, 3 wounded in Thursday shootings in Minneapolis

They mark the 64th and 65th homicides in the city this year.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

3 injured in 3 separate shootings in Minneapolis

The shootings happened in a five-hour period Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

1 dead, 3 others wounded in multiple Minneapolis shootings Sunday

All of the shootings were reported between approximately 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

6 more carjackings in south Minneapolis Monday night

Sixteen carjackings were reported in Minneapolis Oct. 29 to Nov. 1.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Gun violence erupts again in Minneapolis; 1 dead, 8 injured

There were three shootings in the Hawthorne neighborhood of north Minneapolis.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

2 men die in separate shootings in Minneapolis

In both incidents, police believe there were disputes prior to the shootings.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Boy killed, man wounded in south Minneapolis shooting

The shooting was reported by multiple 911 callers at 10:07 p.m.