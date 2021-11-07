8 wounded in 6 separate shootings in Minneapolis

Six separate shootings left eight people injured in Minneapolis Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Minneapolis Police Department says the shootings happened between 4 p.m. Saturday and 2:15 a.m., including the first two gunfire incidents happening just seconds apart.

At 4:03 p.m., police were called to the 2400 block of South 18th Avenue where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one was in critical condition and the other was in serious condition.

Less than a minute after the first shooting, another shooting was reported after a man was found suffering from a non-critical gunshot wound at the intersection of Washington and Chicago avenues on the city's South Side. Police believe he was shot near the intersection of South 21st Avenue and Riverside Avenue.

At 11:27 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported shots fired on the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue, where officers located a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. The teenager was transported to North Memorial Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

Another shooting was reported at 11:40 p.m. on the 5000 block of North Camden Avenue, with a man suffering a non-critical gunshot injury.

The fifth shooting of the night was reported at 1:14 a.m. on the 2200 block of West Broadway Avenue. Police say shots were fired in an area where multiple motorists had gathered, with shots fired from a vehicle in the group. Shortly after the shooting, a woman was dropped off at North Memorial Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The vehicle the woman was transported to the hospital in was damaged by gunfire.

The sixth reported shooting happened at 2:16 a.m. on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis. Police say shots were fired before vehicles sped away from the scene, where two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a hospital with nonfatal injuries.

At least four vehicles that were parked near the shooting sustained damage from gunfire, police said.

No arrests have been announced by police.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.