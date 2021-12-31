Girl, 8, killed in hit-and-run on Twin Cities highway

Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
8-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run on Twin Cities highway
8-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run on Twin Cities highway

The driver struck the young girl then fled the scene.
Edward Kimmel, Flickr

The driver struck the young girl then fled the scene.

An 8-year-old girl was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Twin Cities late Thursday.

The girl, whose identity has not been released, was a pedestrian at the time of the crash, which happened at Highway 252 and 66th Avenue N. in Brooklyn Center, according to the State Patrol.

Around 10:30  p.m., a driver in a white vehicle (believed to be a Nissan Rogue from 2017-19) hit the girl then left the scene, the incident report says. The driver fled southbound on Highway 252.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the State Patrol for more information and will update this post when we hear back.

