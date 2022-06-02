8-year-old girl riding bike hit by driver while in crosswalk

An eight-year-old girl riding her bike was hit by a driver while in the crosswalk west of the Twin Cities this past weekend.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Rolling Acres Road at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail crossing in Victoria, Minnesota, just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the girl was riding her bicycle on the trail when she attempted to cross the road at a crosswalk with her family.

At the time, the pedestrian flashing lights were activated, alerting drivers heading northbound and southbound.

Northbound traffic had stopped, but an 87-year-old driver from Excelsior was traveling southbound and hit the girl with his vehicle.

She was taken to Children's Hospital and is currently in stable condition as of Thursday.

The crash remains under investigation.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, 56% of pedestrian crashes in the state occur during the day, specifically in the afternoon hours. In addition, as of 2020, the drivers are at fault in two-thirds of these incidents.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.