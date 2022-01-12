8 years in prison for woman charged in 3 violent carjackings

Skip to main content
8 years in prison for woman charged in 3 violent Twin Cities carjackings

8 years in prison for woman charged in 3 violent Twin Cities carjackings

The carjackings took place in the Twin Cities during the summer of 2020.

Sherburne County Jail

The carjackings took place in the Twin Cities during the summer of 2020.

A Minneapolis woman accused of using "force, violence and intimidation" in three separate violent carjackings has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

Krisanne Marie Benjamin will spend 100 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. The 25-year-old was also ordered to pay $13,323.53 in restitution. 

“The staggering increase in carjackings throughout the Twin Cities metro has not gone unnoticed by federal law enforcement,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Charles J. Kovats in a news release. Benjamin's sentence, he said, "highlights the seriousness of these crimes and the significant penalties facing those who commit them.”

Benjamin pleaded guilty in September to one count of aiding and abetting carjacking. As part of the plea agreement with federal prosecutors, two other carjacking-related counts that had been filed against her were dismissed. 

She had been charged along with a co-defendant, Jeremiah Lee Ironrope, who also pleaded guilty but has not yet been sentenced. Authorities said the two were behind three armed carjackings that happened in the Twin Cities during the summer of 2020. 

  • A 2008 Lexus ES350 on July 26, 2020 in Maple Grove
  • A 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe on Aug. 7, 2020 in St. Paul
  • A 2017 Audi A4 on Aug. 28, 2020 in Richfield, during which Ironrope is accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at the driver while Benjamin watched from a nearby vehicle

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Ironrope faced allegations of additional carjackings in December 2020, occurring in St. Louis Park and St. Paul. His sentencing is currently set for April 7, 2022.

Jeremiah Ironrope.

Jeremiah Ironrope.

The summer of 2020 marked the start of a spike in carjackings in the Twin Cities, with 405 in Minneapolis alone that year. Violent carjackings have surged once again since the fall of 2021, with authorities in recent weeks announcing arrests in multiple incidents. Many of the suspects are under the age of 18.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Paul, in Wednesday's announcement in the Benjamin case, said this surge "has spread a sense of terror and fear across our communities, and we are pleased that this sentence sends a strong message of deterrence to those seeking to victimize our neighbors."

Next Up

k benjamin sherburne jail roster crop
MN News

8 years in prison for woman charged in 3 violent carjackings

The carjackings took place in the Twin Cities during the summer of 2020.

Driving car wheel
MN News

More than 2,000 arrested for drunken driving over holidays

Two drivers had a BCA of more than five times the legal limit.

20210919_Vikings_Cardinals_REG02_0244
MN Vikings

Is there a scenario where Kirk Cousins sticks around?

Things get complicated if the Vikings try to keep Cousins on the roster

covid
MN Coronavirus

Omicron surge: MN preparing for 'something we've never seen before'

Minnesota may need to bring COVID-positive, asymptomatic healthcare workers to return to work with COVID-19 patients if staffing shortages become severe enough.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Gopher football's game vs. Iowa moved in modified 2022 schedule

The battle for Floyd of Rosedale is one of several changes to this year's slate.

Dale Cruse FLickr Jucy Lucy Matts Bar
MN Food & Drink

Chicago food critic: Juicy Lucy may be 'best cheeseburger in America'

It's the latest national praise for Minnesota's iconic burger.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 12

The latest:

donald rindahl
MN News

Remains found in 2003 ID'd as MN man missing since 1970

He was buried for three decades before his remains were found.

Michele Tafoya
TV, Movies and The Arts

Michele Tafoya to leave NBC Sports after Super Bowl, but will stay in MN

Tafoya is the sideline reporter for Sunday Night Football.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in southeast Minnesota claims the life of Wisconsin woman

The crash happened just south of Kellogg, Minnesota, around noon Tuesday.

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minnetonka to consider citywide mask mandate

If approved, it would join Minneapolis and St. Paul in requiring masks.

max the golden retriever
MN News

St. Paul family heartbroken after burglar kills their dog

The suspect broke into the home, stole items and shot the dog.

Related

police lights
MN News

2 charged in connection to several Twin Cities carjackings

A man and a woman from Minneapolis are accused of three carjackings last summer.

police lights
MN News

Charges: 3 men used guns in separate carjackings in the Twin Cities

There has been a spike in carjackings in Minneapolis this year.

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

6 men charged in connection to 'disturbing trend' of carjackings, shootings

The men are accused of three carjackings in one day, as well as other crimes.

mn state capitol january 17 2021
MN News

'Boogaloo Boi' from MN pleads guilty to federal machine gun charges

He also alleged he was helping to plot an attack on the State Capitol.

car keys hand holding unsplash - crop
MN News

Hennepin attorney will 'ramp-up prosecution' of carjackings

Two prosecutors will be dedicated to auto theft cases, which have been on the rise.

Jerome Horton - Sherburne Co. Jail - CROP
MN News

Charges: Man lied to buy gun later used by St. Paul mass shooting suspect

He's accused of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

galleria edina 3203 W 69th St, Edina, Minnesota - August 2021 - crop
MN News

Christmas carjacking reported at Galleria in Edina

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Flickr - Target corporate headquarters - Seppt 2020
MN News

St. Paul man gets more than 8 years in prison for arson, riot at Target HQ

The unrest happened after false reports about a man's suicide spread on social media in August 2020.