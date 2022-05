An 82-year-old Independence man died Wednesday afternoon in an unspecified golf cart accident, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office stated.

Norman Clarence Wenck died of asphyxia following a "golf cart mishap" in the 4000 block of Windmill Drive, according to the medical examiner's office.

Bring Me The News reached out to the West Hennepin Public Safety for more information on Friday but haven't heard back.