Update: Missing 82-year-old man found safe

He was last seen Sunday and did not return home. He was found safe on Monday.

James Mulari (left). Becker County Sheriff's Office

A missing 82-year-old man has been found alive, so the Becker County Sheriff's Office has canceled its missing person alert.

James Mulari was found several miles north of Greenbush, Minnesota. He was last seen in Park Rapids on Sunday and didn't return home to Ogema, officials said.

Efforts are underway to reunite Mulari with his family.

No other details were released.

You can read the original story below.

Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public's help locating a missing 82-year-old man.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says James Mulari was last seen in the Park Rapids area at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9.

He has not returned to his home in rural Ogema, officials said.

He is described as being 5-foot-5 and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red flannel button-up long-sleeve shirt, grey T-shirt and black pants.

Mulari was driving a 2019 red Subaru Outback with Minnesota license DWM637.

Anyone who sees this vehicle or a man matching the description is asked to call the Becker County Sheriff's Office at 218-847-2939.