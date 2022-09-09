82-year-old woman killed in head-on collision in Dakota County

Skip to main content
82-year-old woman killed in collision with FedEx semi

Authorities say the crash happened Tuesday afternoon near Northfield.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

A Northfield woman was killed in a crash that involved a semi-trailer in Dakota County.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, 82-year-old Carol James died in a crash at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenvale Township, northwest of Northfield. 

Investigators learned that James was driving a 2020 Buick Envision southbound on County Road 23 near 307th St. when she crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a FedEx semi.

James was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-driver was not hurt in the crash.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mrs. James," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

