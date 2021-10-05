October 5, 2021
9-year-old boy dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota
9-year-old boy dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota

A 10-year-old boy was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.
A 10-year-old boy was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

A 9-year-old boy died in an ATV crash on Sunday in Morrison County. 

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a 10-year-old boy was driving the side-by-side ATV and the 9-year-old was the passenger. 

The boys were riding on private property in Lakin Township around 5 p.m. when the driver lost control of the ATV. The vehicle flipped and ejected both boys. 

First responders administered aid but the 9-year-old boy died at the scene. The 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was released. 

The boys, both from Hillman, have not been identified. 

The incident is under investigation. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

