Skip to main content
9-year-old girl injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

9-year-old girl injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

The girl was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for care.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

The girl was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for care.

A 9-year-old girl was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, according to St. Cloud police. 

The department says the hit-and-run happened at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday when the girl "tried to run across the road" when she collided with a passing motorist on the 300 block of Wilson Ave. NE. 

The girl was knocked to the ground and injured, with the driver reportedly stopping, getting out of her car only to get back in and drive away. The child was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance and then treated and released. 

The driver is described as a white woman, aged 30-50, driving a light-colored sedan that has damage to the passenger side where the child was struck. 

Police are asking anyone with information about the driver and vehicle to call 320-251-1200, or submit a tip online at tricountycrimestoppers.com. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

9-year-old girl injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

The girl was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for care.

Edeburn family
MN News

Death of Ramsey County deputy hits hard at Edina High School

Jes Edeburn is an English teacher at Edina High School.

FedEx
MN News

FedEx driver falls asleep moments before head-on crash

Both drivers were injured in the crash.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 12.20.52 PM
MN News

Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries

His uncle says he's undergone a second surgery and is scheduled for another operation later this week.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 11.08.28 AM
MN News

Fundraiser created for family of teen killed in Apple River stabbing

Over $42,000 has been raised for Isaac Schuman's family.

U.S. Bank Stadium
MN Sports

MSHSL changes Prep Bowl dates due to Vikings-Patriots game

The rest of the football schedule is unchanged, with the state semifinal games happening at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 17-19.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

Cop kills violent dog that attacked in Brooklyn Park

Animal control was first called to the scene after two stray dogs jumped a fence and began causing problems for power company employees.

297351252_428491455989673_521920103634652196_n
MN News

Lightning burns down million-dollar Twin Cities home

The lightning strike around 1 a.m. Wednesday set off a devastating fire.

rain, raining
MN Weather

Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?

With severe drought conditions persisting, the metro area could really use the rain.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 8.14.27 AM
MN News

Police in Lakeville searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Shasha Thor was last seen on July 29 and is possibly in the Brooklyn Park area, police say.

chino latino
MN Food & Drink

Want a piece of Chino Latino to take home?

The auction gives anyone a chance to own all things from chairs to bar tops and more.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Tim Walz, Scott Jensen engage in first gubernatorial debate

The candidates debated the issues facing Minnesotans for over an hour Wednesday.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 11.08.47 AM
MN News

7-year-old skateboarder injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

The incident happened Friday evening at the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th Street South.

940 Margaret St, St Paul, MN 55106, United States - May 2019 (1)
MN News

4-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Paul

The girl was struck by the driver around 5 p.m. Monday.

Screen Shot 2020-07-01 at 9.44.49 AM
MN News

13-year-old girl riding bike hit by motorist in Cloquet

The girl was transported to a hospital in Duluth.

police lights
MN News

St. Cloud mother arrested after 3-month-old baby found dead

Officers discovered the baby during a welfare check Sunday.

MN News

SUV hits, critically injures 28 year old near St. Cloud

The pedestrian was struck on Hwy. 23 east of St. Cloud.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Fight between roommates leaves one shot in St. Cloud

The 32-year-old who was shot is being held for threats of violence.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

34-year-old woman killed in St. Paul hit-and-run

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 41, killed in crash with box truck on Hwy. 10 near St. Cloud

The deceased driver is from St. Cloud.