9-year-old girl injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

A 9-year-old girl was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, according to St. Cloud police.

The department says the hit-and-run happened at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday when the girl "tried to run across the road" when she collided with a passing motorist on the 300 block of Wilson Ave. NE.

The girl was knocked to the ground and injured, with the driver reportedly stopping, getting out of her car only to get back in and drive away. The child was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance and then treated and released.

The driver is described as a white woman, aged 30-50, driving a light-colored sedan that has damage to the passenger side where the child was struck.

Police are asking anyone with information about the driver and vehicle to call 320-251-1200, or submit a tip online at tricountycrimestoppers.com.