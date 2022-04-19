Skip to main content
9-year-old girl shot in the head in southwest Minnesota

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Credit: Life Link III, Facebook

A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital after being shot in the head Monday in southwestern Minnesota. 

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the incident was reported at 1:31 p.m. from a rural residence near the town of Lynd, with first responders arriving at the scene to find a 9-year-old girl "suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head."

"The extent of injury and condition of the female at the time of the report is unknown," the sheriff's office said. 

It's unclear how the gun was fired, nor is it clear what type of gun was involved. 

"The circumstances surrounding this matter are under investigation," the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said. 

Lynd is located just southwest of Marshall. 

The incident comes just days after 10-year-old Amare Mayberry-Campbell died from a gunshot wound to the chest at an apartment in Minneapolis.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

