9-year-old shot in the head in southwest Minnesota dies

The 9-year-old girl who was shot in the head in southwestern Minnesota on Monday died during the overnight hours Tuesday, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.

"While the investigation by the Sheriff's Office into the circumstances of this tragic incident remain ongoing, the matter has been classified as accidental in nature," the Lyon County Sheriff's Office announced.

The girl has not been identified but authorities have ruled the shooting an accident.

The incident was reported at 1:31 p.m. Monday at a rural residence near the town of Lynd, with first responders arriving at the scene to find a 9-year-old girl "suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

It's unclear how the gun was fired, nor is it clear what type of gun was involved.

Authorities do not plan to release any further information about the incident out of respect and privacy for the family.

The shooting happened just days after 10-year-old Amare Mayberry-Campbell died from a gunshot wound to the chest at an apartment in Minneapolis.

Lynd is located just southwest of Marshall.