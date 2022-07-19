911 transcript reveals terrified woman during Tekle Sundberg shooting

Skip to main content
911 transcript reveals terrified woman and children during Tekle Sundberg shooting

"I don't know if he's gonna die, oh my God," the terrified mother said.

Bring Me The News

Arabella Foss-Yarbrough was in her kitchen when two bullets were fired through her wall, one of them shattering a vase so close to her that she thought she had been grazed. 

Those are among the new details revealed in the frightening transcript from the 911 call Yarbrough placed last Wednesday night when 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg allegedly began shooting into her home on the third floor of an apartment on the 900 block of 21st Ave. S in Minneapolis. 

"There's a bullet hole through my apartment," Foss-Yarbrough said, according to the 911 transcript released by the City of Minneapolis. Asked if she or anyone was hit, Foss-Yarbrough initially thought she had been grazed by a bullet, though she knew she wasn't bleeding. 

"I don't know if I should shoot back. I have license to carry," she told the operator, who discouraged her from returning fire and encouraged her to keep her gun put away. 

Foss-Yarbrough believed all along that it was Sundberg shooting, saying she didn't know his name but thought he "does not like me" and that "he's been stalking me." She told the operator that "he's been having issues with me and like, stalking me cause I won't give him attention."

Foss-Yarbrough hugged her kids, ages 4 and 2, begging them to "stay on the ground" and worrying aloud that her kids could die: "I don't know if he's gonna die, oh my God," she said. 

With officers arriving at the scene and attempting to get inside the building, a loud noise is heard on the line and Foss-Yarbrough says, "He's shooting again. (loud noise) He's shooting again."

The dispatcher questioned if the loud noises were police knocking on her door, but it soon became clear that it was more shots, which were again believed to be coming from Sundberg's gun. 

Screams are then heard on the line before what is believed to be an officer guiding Foss-Yarbrough and her children out of the building, telling her to take cover behind a car. 

What followed was nearly six hours of a standoff between police and Sundberg, who was fatally shot around 4:30 a.m. Thursday by two SWAT snipers. 

Minneapolis police have yet to provide information about why the snipers opened fire, with the city only saying that it is in the process of reviewing hundreds of hours of body camera video before releasing any video to the public. 

On Saturday, protesters demanding more information about the killing of Sundberg gathered outside the apartment building and were confronted by Foss-Yarbrough

"What are you doing for me?" she shouted as she interrupted a speaker at the rally. "If I would have died, would he be a bad guy then? Why is he not a bad guy now?"

The entire 911 transcript has been made available to the public here

