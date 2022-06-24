Skip to main content
92-year-old driver killed in rural Scott County crash

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Highway 282 in Scott County. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

One driver was killed and another sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon in rural Scott County

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. in Sand Creek Township. 

According to authorities, a 92-year-old driver traveling north on County Road 79 failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with a westbound vehicle on Highway 282. 

Vernon Ferdinand Ritzen, 92, of Robbinsdale, was killed in the crash. The other driver, Lori Lynn Borchardt, 60, of Belle Plaine, sustained life-threatening injuries. 

