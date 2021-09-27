September 27, 2021
93-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in west-central Minnesota
Updated:
Original:

93-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in west-central Minnesota

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Glenwood.
Author:

Pixabay

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Glenwood.

A 93-year-old Minnesota man riding a Harley-Davidson touring motorcycle died in a crash Sunday afternoon. 

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 29 in Glenwood, with the State Patrol reporting a Glenwood woman driving a Ford Escape was southbound on the highway when her vehicle collided with the Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 17th Avenue Northwest. 

The motorcyclist, identified as 93-year-old Leslie J. Cin, of Donnelly, Minnesota, died at the scene while the driver of the Ford Escape was transported to Glenwood Hospital with noncritical injuries. 

No further information has been provided. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

bicycle cyclist bike
MN News

Cyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in Plymouth

Police are seeking the public's help in locating the driver who fled.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Second person dies after head-on crash in Anoka County

The crash injured three others, including a 4-year-old boy.

Alex Rodriguez
MN Timberwolves

A-Rod, Lore, Taylor don't take questions about Rosas, Simmons

They did discuss how they see a bright future in Minnesota.

pixabay - tree chainsaw trunk trim cut
MN News

Large tree branch falls on MN man, crushing him to death

Police said the man was out in the yard, doing tree trimming work with his son.

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 11.19.01 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

AEW to debut in Minnesota with Rampage, Full Gear PPV

The upstart wrestling promotion has soared in popularity.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, September 27

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Woman reported missing since Friday, last seen near Hinckley

She doesn't have any of her personal belongings with her.

St. Paul shooting scene on 9/24/21.
MN News

Son arrested in fatal shooting of his father in St. Paul

The son was also injured in the incident.

Valleyfair
Minnesota Life

ValleySCARE returns this Saturday with new attractions

It's the first time the Shakopee park has been open for the Halloween-themed attractions since 2019.

Mary Moriarty
MN News

Mary Moriarty, former chief public defender, is running for Hennepin County Attorney

Current county attorney Mike Freeman isn't seeking re-election.

amtrak in st. paul
MN News

Amtrak service stopped west of St. Paul after fatal derailment in Montana

Service is unavailable through Tuesday.

Vic Richfield auto theft PD - rectangle crop
MN News

Dog home safe after car he was in was stolen in Richfield

Vic walked up to a man in a St. Paul park and was then reunited with his family.

Related

ambulance
MN News

2 young adults killed in west-central Minnesota crash

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in east-central Minnesota leaves motorcyclist dead

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday.

State Patrol
MN News

22-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash in central Minnesota

The fatal crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

ambulance
MN News

18-year-old dies in head-on crash with semi in west-central MN

The collision happened south of Glenwood in Pope County.

Screen Shot 2020-09-25 at 8.28.11 AM
MN News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 169 in Hopkins

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Screen Shot 2021-05-08 at 10.01.38 PM
MN News

Man dies in motorcycle crash west of the Twin Cities

The crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

ambulance
MN News

21-year-old dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Becker County

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash: Motorcycle hits semi on I-94 in Stearns County

The crash happened around 9:18 p.m. Sunday.