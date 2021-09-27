93-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in west-central Minnesota

A 93-year-old Minnesota man riding a Harley-Davidson touring motorcycle died in a crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 29 in Glenwood, with the State Patrol reporting a Glenwood woman driving a Ford Escape was southbound on the highway when her vehicle collided with the Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 17th Avenue Northwest.

The motorcyclist, identified as 93-year-old Leslie J. Cin, of Donnelly, Minnesota, died at the scene while the driver of the Ford Escape was transported to Glenwood Hospital with noncritical injuries.

No further information has been provided.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.