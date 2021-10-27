October 27, 2021
Publish date:

'A complete shock': Burnsville priest identified as bicyclist killed in Rosemount

The church says he was doing what he loved: riding his bike.
Author:
denny dempsey

A priest at a church in Burnsville was killed by a driver who hit him as he rode his bike in Rosemount Monday afternoon.

Father Denny Dempsey, 73, of the Church of the Risen Savior was the bicyclist who was killed on County Road 42 near West 145th Street, the church shared on Tuesday

"We know this comes as a complete shock and all join together in prayer for Father Denny, his family and for our Risen Savior parish," the church said in a Facebook post, adding: "We are all significantly affected by this sudden loss. We will live our faith, knowing God will provide. We will continue on the path forward that Father Denny set and rally as one Risen Savior community."

Dempsey was "enjoying one of his favorite activities" when he was killed, the church's website says. Church trustee Dave Hutton told KSTP Dempsey often took 40- to 50-mile bike rides and was outside getting some exercise when he was hit and killed. 

Dempsey was a Roman Catholic priest for 41 years, serving as a parish priest in St. Paul, Northfield, and at Risen Savior. He was also a missionary priest in Venezuela for seven years, the church said. 

"Father Denny lived his life as the hands and feet of Christ and shared his love with for every person he met, treating each as a child of God, especially the marginalized. He was a true unifier for our Anglo and Latino communities and will be greatly missed," the church said. 

Dempsey had only recently joined the parish at Risen Savior, with a welcome gathering scheduled for him this weekend. That event will now be a remembrance event for the priest. 

Meanwhile, a funeral mass is scheduled at the church Saturday morning, with Archbishop Bernard Hebda presiding. A vigil service and visitation are also scheduled for the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield this weekend, where Dempsey was the priest for 15 years.

"How blessed we have been to know him and receive his pastoral care," the Church of St. Dominic said, noting the news of Dempsey's death will "be devastating to the many who know and so loved him."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

According to police, the crash happened at 3:23 p.m. Monday, with officers arriving at the scene to find Dempsey had been hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver was taken into custody for questioning. And jail records show a 26-year-old Minneapolis man has been arrested and booked into jail in connection to the crash. He's being held on probable cause criminal vehicular homicide, with his first court appearance scheduled for noon Wednesday. 

It doesn't appear he has been formally charged. Bring Me The News does not typically name people until charges have been filed. 

No other details about the crash have been released. 

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

J R Jones - Anoka County Jail 2021.10.16 - Resize crop
MN News

Charges: Driver in fatal hit-and-run said he thought he hit dog or sign

The crash killed a 56-year-old Blaine woman who had been out walking her dog.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's plan to vaccinate kids 5-11 against COVID-19

The plan includes hosting vaccination clinics at schools across the state.

Mounds View PD missing 12yo Riddley
MN News

12-year-old Twin Cities boy has been missing for 4 days

Police are asking for the public's help locating the child,

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 27

The latest from MDH.

todd axtell st. paul police department
MN News

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell will step down in June

He won't seek a second six-year term.

frizzell furniture
MN News

MN furniture company wouldn't hire applicant who is transgender

The company will pay him $60,000.

moorhead police
MN News

Police searching for man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint

The man approached the victim's car and pointed a gun at her, the charges state.

Wild Bill's
MN Food & Drink

Wild Bill's taking over The Liffey's spot in downtown St. Paul

An exact opening date has not been disclosed.

teacher, coronavirus, covid-19, school, classroom
MN Coronavirus

Teachers union calls for 'bold' plan to get kids vaccinated against COVID

"All options should be on the table," Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, said.

madden's
Travel

Madden's has banner summer with surge of visitors to Gull Lake

The resort was named the No. 1 resort in the mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

denny dempsey
MN News

Burnsville priest identified as bicyclist killed in Rosemount

The church says he was doing what he loved: riding his bike.

ambulance
MN News

Man, woman killed in crash with semitrailer truck in western MN

The head-on crash happened Tuesday evening.

Related

Maricio Manuel Mata-Thelen
MN News

Man killed at Halloween gathering in Crystal is identified as St. Paul man

The man wanted in his death turned himself into police. He has not yet been charged.

Dr. Michael Ray Bendel-Stenzel
MN News

'A remarkable legacy': Doctor at Children's Minnesota killed in crash near Northfield

He was involved in a four-vehicle crash on Friday evening.

Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford
MN News

Medical examiner identifies young couple killed in Burnsville crash

The 22-year-olds were boyfriend and girlfriend.

bicycle-557046_1280
MN News

Bicyclist killed in crash with truck near Rochester

The truck apparently collided with the bicyclist near an intersection.

ambulance
MN News

Bicyclist fatally struck by motorist in Rosemount

Few details have been provided.

teens killed in minneapolis crash
MN News

3 young teens killed in Minneapolis police chase ID'd

The teenagers, who police said were in a vehicle that had been carjacked, were ages 13, 15 and 16.

bicycle-557046_1280
MN News

Bicyclist killed after being hit by semi-truck driver in Monticello

The crash happened Monday morning.

new sweden township crash
MN News

23-year-old killed in Nicollet County crash identified

The driver crashed into the trailer of a semi-truck.