A dozen shots fired at St. Paul home overnight

The blaze of gunfire happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

A dog was wounded but no people were injured when around a dozen shots were fired into a St. Paul home overnight. 

The blaze of gunfire was reported at about 2 a.m. on the 1400 block of Virginia Street, with officers helping the family rush a 4-year-old dog named Athena to a local emergency vet to treat a gunshot wound to its hind leg. 

The Husky was cared for at Como Park Animal Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. 

Investigating officers found a 9mm bullet casing and "some bullet fragments" by the house, and those are now the subject of a deeper investigation by the St. Paul Police Forensic team. 

"The victims of the shooting reported they heard a vehicle driving away from the scene, but were unable to describe it. The reason for the shooting is still unknown but under investigation," St. Paul police said. 

No suspects have been identified. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

