Fatal crash closed eastbound I-94 in St. Paul Sunday night

A fatal crash closed Interstate 94 Sunday night near Snelling Avenue in St. Paul.

The Minnesota State Patrol tweeted about the crash at 9:26 p.m., saying eastbound I-94 would be closed for an "extended period of time" and motorists should expect delays.

Traffic was diverted onto Highway 280 Sunday night, FOX 9 reported. But the eastbound lanes of I-94 have since reopened, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website shows.

The Minnesota State Patrol has not released any other details about the crash.