Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Fatal crash closed eastbound I-94 in St. Paul Sunday night
Updated:
Original:

Fatal crash closed eastbound I-94 in St. Paul Sunday night

Traffic was diverted.
Author:

MN 511

Traffic was diverted.

A fatal crash closed Interstate 94 Sunday night near Snelling Avenue in St. Paul. 

The Minnesota State Patrol tweeted about the crash at 9:26 p.m., saying eastbound I-94 would be closed for an "extended period of time" and motorists should expect delays. 

Traffic was diverted onto Highway 280 Sunday night, FOX 9 reported. But the eastbound lanes of I-94 have since reopened, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website shows

The Minnesota State Patrol has not released any other details about the crash. 

Next Up

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

Students, staff sickened after mysterious odor spreads through WI middle school

The strong smell at the school caused illness and "physical discomfort."

north high school north st paul google street view
MN News

Police: Student brings loaded gun to Twin Cities high school

The student began attacking employees when they asked about the weapon, police said.

Schnobrich U of M photo
MN News

Driver charged in 'catastrophic' crash that killed U of M pediatrician

The victim was on his way to work at the time of the wreck.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 2.22.44 PM
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards City Edition Timberwolves jerseys sell out immediately

Do you think there's a fan favorite in Minnesota?

Rent, mortgage, house, key, door
MN Property

Minnesota housing market making return to more typical market

The number of closed sales in October dropped 16.2%.

ambulance
MN News

Driver from Taylors Falls killed in Chisago County crash

The driver's car hit a driveway embankment before rolling over several times.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

20 of the 100 highest county case rates in the country are in MN

Nine of the 11 lowest vaccinated counties in Minnesota are among the 100 counties with the highest infection rates in the entire country.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 1.02.22 PM
MN Food & Drink

List of Twin Cities restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout this year

There's no shortage of options for those looking for alternatives to cooking.

unsplash - food delivery CROP edit
MN News

Armed man steals food, cash from restaurant delivery driver

The incident happened Sunday night.

dennis peterson - minnetonka schools
MN News

Longtime Minnetonka schools superintendent is retiring

The School Board will begin looking for a new superintendent this summer.

msp airport security tsa
MN News

Charges: Man threatened to kill TSA agents at MSP, headbutted TVs, stripped

The man is accused of threatening TSA agents, stripping naked and headbutting TV screens.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 15

Today's update does not include data from Saturday-Sunday. That data will be included in Tuesday's update.

Related

state patrol
MN News

I-94 closed eastbound at Freeport after fatal crash

A second crash happened in the backup of vehicles, leading to serious injuries.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Police: Bloomington man killed after crashing into I-94 bridge support

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on May 11.

ambulance
MN News

St. Paul man dies in rollover crash on I-94 in western Wisconsin

The 59-year-old driver died at the scene.

minneapolis fatal crash
MN News

Major delays on I-94 in Minneapolis after fatal crash Wednesday morning

One lane of traffic is getting by the crash.

fireball
MN News

Fireball crash in Lowry Hill tunnel kills 2, closes I-94 west

Traffic cameras showed the shocking moment the car crashed and exploded into flames.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash: Motorcycle hits semi on I-94 in Stearns County

The crash happened around 9:18 p.m. Sunday.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash involving motorcyclist on I-94 near Fergus Falls

Few details have been released about the crash.

Screen Shot 2020-01-31 at 7.04.11 AM
MN News

1 dead in crash that temporarily closed I-94 near St. Cloud

The two-vehicle crash happened around 5 a.m. Friday.