A Minnesota first: Starbucks employees unionize in St. Paul

The first unionized Starbucks locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin joined the map this week, with employees in St. Paul and Oak Creek voting to unionize.

The two recent elections mark significant victories for a massive unionization effort by service industry workers nationwide.

Workers United, affiliate of Service Employees International Union, reported a landslide victory for labor organizers at the St. Paul Starbucks on Wednesday.

Workers at the store at 300 Snelling Avenue voted 14-1 to unionize, according to Workers United. In Oak Creek, a vote to unionize passed 15-8.

Union election results are expected soon at a Minneapolis Starbucks location at 54th Street and Lyndale Avenue, and workers at two other Twin Cities locations are also moving to unionize.

In Minnesota, Starbucks workers' demands include better wages, improved diversity, equity and inclusion training, and weekly scheduled hours, according to Eater Twin Cities.

Last week, the National Labor Relations Board filed a lawsuit against Starbucks, accusing the corporation of retaliation against members of union organizing committees.

Starbucks responds

On Friday, a Starbucks spokesperson said the Seattle-based corporation will respect the process and bargain in good faith.

"We’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed," the spokesperson stated, adding Starbucks continues to "listen and learn" from workers across the country.

"Starbucks success—past, present, and future—is built on how we partner together, always with our mission and values at our core," the spokesperson concluded.