Skip to main content
A Minnesota first: Starbucks employees unionize in St. Paul

A Minnesota first: Starbucks employees unionize in St. Paul

Workers voted 14-1 to unionize.

Photo by Christine Schuster

Workers voted 14-1 to unionize.

The first unionized Starbucks locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin joined the map this week, with employees in St. Paul and Oak Creek voting to unionize. 

The two recent elections mark significant victories for a massive unionization effort by service industry workers nationwide. 

Workers United, affiliate of Service Employees International Union, reported a landslide victory for labor organizers at the St. Paul Starbucks on Wednesday. 

Workers at the store at 300 Snelling Avenue voted 14-1 to unionize, according to Workers United. In Oak Creek, a vote to unionize passed 15-8. 

Union election results are expected soon at a Minneapolis Starbucks location at 54th Street and Lyndale Avenue, and workers at two other Twin Cities locations are also moving to unionize. 

In Minnesota, Starbucks workers' demands include better wages, improved diversity, equity and inclusion training, and weekly scheduled hours, according to Eater Twin Cities

Last week, the National Labor Relations Board filed a lawsuit against Starbucks, accusing the corporation of retaliation against members of union organizing committees. 

Starbucks responds 

On Friday, a Starbucks spokesperson said the Seattle-based corporation will respect the process and bargain in good faith. 

"We’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed," the spokesperson stated, adding Starbucks continues to "listen and learn" from workers across the country. 

"Starbucks success—past, present, and future—is built on how we partner together, always with our mission and values at our core," the spokesperson concluded. 

Next Up

Starbucks
MN News

A Minnesota first: Starbucks employees unionize in St. Paul

Workers voted 14-1 to unionize.

bball game assault
MN News

Fan sentenced for conduct towards ref at MN high school basketball game

The man didn't like the calls the referees were making during a basketball game in January.

photo-0068
MN Property

Gallery: Edina home built for Bundt Pan inventor on market for $1.8M

The stunning 6,000-square-foot home is on a 1-acre plot in an Edina cul-de-sac.

279266789_366461448855089_3188353801825191649_n
MN News

Rain to soak flood-stricken parts of MN, ND through Sunday

At a minimum, as the City of Grand Forks says, "The rain will slow down how fast the river goes down."

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man arrested after woman found dead in Brainerd Lakes area home

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office found the woman during a welfare check at a home near Brainerd.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 29

Nearly 2,000 new cases in today's report.

Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 8.43.25 AM
MN News

Robbsindale man sentenced to 40 years for ex-girlfriend's murder

Erik Eggleston, 40, was sentenced in Hennepin County court Thursday.

pexels bar face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minneapolis recommending masks, 2 counties with 'high transmission'

The Minneapolis Health Department says it's seen another uptick in COVID spread and hospitalizations.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man shot dead by family member inside Minneapolis home

The family member is being held.

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

Police fatally shoot male in Bowlus, Minnesota

It happened during an attempted traffic stop.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Charges: Witnesses watched as Blaine man set house on fire

The home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

unnamed
MN Travel

Condor bringing back seasonal flights between MSP and Germany

The German charter airline will resume its service between the Twin Cities and Frankfurt.

Related

starbucks
MN Business

Workers at 2 Twin Cities Starbucks stores intend to unionize

They are the first Minnesota shops to join the growing movement.

Federal courthouse
MN News

Prison for St. Paul man who made 'graphic threats' to Member of Congress

Jason Karimi, 32, admitted to leaving threats on a California lawmaker's voicemail.

John Thompson
MN News

Rep. John Thompson denies bullying officers, praises St. Paul police

Thompson said officers treated him with "utmost respect."

MSP airport
MN News

Union employees at Twin Cities airports vote to strike

Airport workers represented by Teamsters Local 320 voted to strike by 95% Sunday.

MN Food & Drink

No sitting at Starbucks as chain becomes 'to-go only' operation

The Seattle-based chain has announced a huge change in response to coronavirus.

starbucks
MN Food & Drink

Starbucks in downtown Wayzata is closing for good

The other location in Wayzata will remain open.

Screen Shot 2020-07-06 at 5.04.23 PM
MN News

Target apologizes after Starbucks barista wrote 'ISIS' on Muslim customer's cup

The alleged incident took place on the evening of July 1.

John Thompson
MN News

Rep. John Thompson accused of screaming at officers after daughter was pulled over

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell called the incident "outrageous".