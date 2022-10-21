A year after disappearance, Bemidji police re-issue appeal to find missing teen

Almost a year since she was reported missing, police in Bemidji have re-issued an appeal to find missing teenager Nevaeh Kingbird.

Kingbird was reported missing after last being seen on Oct. 22, 2021. The then-15-year-old was leaving a home in Southview Terrace Park at about 2 a.m., according to the Bemidji Pioneer.

On Wednesday, the Bemidji Police Department posted an update to the case on Facebook, asking the public, including hunters spending time in the woods, to be watchful for possible sightings or evidence.

“With the fall season upon us, and with the Minnesota State Deer season approaching, the Bemidji Police Department reminds everyone to remain watchful and vigilant while outdoors and to report any suspicious activity or property immediately,” the post read.

Kingbird was wearing either a black zip-up hoodie or a red sweatshirt with a bull logo on it. She was also wearing blue skinny jeans, a white undershirt and black and red sandals.

In the months following Kingbird’s last sighting, community members and police worked to recover evidence near the Southview Terrace Park. One search led to the discovery of a sweatshirt belonging to Kingbird’s mother in the snow.

Kingbird’s mother said she believed it could be connected to her disappearance, according to the Bemidji Pioneer.

Anyone with information or who believes they have seen an article of Kingbird’s clothing should call BPD at 218-333-9111 or report to www.CrimeStoppersMn.org or 1-800-222-TIPS.

Anyone offering information to Crime Stoppers is eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, according to the post.