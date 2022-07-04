A year later, man arrested over fatal drive-by shooting in northern MN

Police investigating a fatal drive-by shooting in Cass Lake, Minnesota, have made an arrest almost a year later.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Monday that they arrested a 46-year-old local man in connection with the killing on July 5, 2021.

Diego Gasca, 34, was standing in a yard during a house party in the early hours of July 5 when someone opened fire from a vehicle.

Gasca, who is believed to have been targeted, was pronounced dead a short time later at a nearby hospital.

Charges have been filed against the suspect, but are not available at this time.

