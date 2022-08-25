Accountability report identifies 371 MN schools that require added support

The Minnesota Department of Education has updated its list of schools identified to receive additional support through a state accountability system aimed at improving student outcomes.

The North Star system, which began in 2018, differs from the state's previous accountability system by going a step further to provide services to the schools and districts lagging behind state standards on key student achievement metrics.

The 2022 North Star Accountability report released Thursday names 371 public schools, including 15 entire districts, that've been identified to receive varying levels of support over the next three years.

This will include access to specialized staff from the Department of Education and Regional Centers of Excellence, who will assist with literacy, math, and social-emotional learning.

Of the schools in need of support, 29 are under Minneapolis Public Schools (which has 96 schools in total), and 27 are under St. Paul Public Schools (which has 67 in total).

The full report is available for download on the state's website here.

Here's a list of all the schools in need of extra support:

This year's report show declines in the number of Minnesota students meeting or exceeding grade-level standards compared to last year, which comes after a period of upheaval caused by the deadly COVID-19 virus.

"While our lives are returning to a sense of normalcy, we know our schools are in need of ongoing support as they work to meet our students where they are now and take them to where they need to be by the end of this school year,” MDE Commissioner Heather Mueller said in a statement Thursday.

The highest level of comprehensive support will be given to 46 public schools working to improve outcomes across multiple measures, and 48 schools with one or more student groups falling below standards in multiple areas in both 2018 and the latest report.

The highest level of state support will also go to 103 high schools with overall graduation rates below 67%.