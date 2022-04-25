'Snatch and grab for the neighborhood' at Minneapolis Ace Hardware store

A Minneapolis Ace Hardware store was the victim of a recent burglary that it says initially saw two people break-in, but several more later take advantage.

The owners of Nicollet Hardware at 3805 Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis say the break-ins happened in the early hours of Friday morning, with "a couple people" initially smashing the glass doors around 12:45 a.m.

They then "proceeded to steal power tools, outdoor equipment, socket sets, cash and other minor things."

But this, it says, was only the start of what it described as "basically a snatch and grab for the neighborhood."

"Six different people came in a took whatever they wanted. Some even helped themselves to a red Ace wheelbarrow to help get all the power tools in the vehicle," a post on the store's Facebook page said.

The owners go on to say there they have seen a "huge increase in shoplifting and property theft here over the last few months," and admits its "future in power tools is unknown."

"With the supply chain issues it is hard enough to get them in stock, much less keep them from being stolen," they added.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance images are encouraged to call the police.