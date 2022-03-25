Lawsuit: Border officials' questioning of MN imam is unconstitutional

Skip to main content

ACLU lawsuit: US border officials repeatedly question Twin Cities imam about religion

The lawsuit calls the questioning illegal and invasive.
Imam Abdirahman Aden Kariye

Imam Abdirahman Aden Kariye

Three Muslim Americans, including an imam from the Twin Cities, say they've been asked illegal, invasive questions by U.S. border agents when returning to the U.S. after international travel. 

The line of questioning included inquiries about their religion, what mosque they attend, if they're Sunni or Shi'a, and how often they pray, which is unconstitutional, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ACLU of Minnesota and ACLU of California. 

Their answers are then kept in a law enforcement database for up to 75 years, the lawsuit alleges. 

"... Whenever I travel back home to the United States, I’m anxious," Abdirahman Aden Kariye, an imam at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, said in an ACLU news release. "I'm constantly worried about how I will be perceived, so much so that I try to avoid calling any attention to my faith. I normally wear a Muslim prayer cap, but I no longer wear it at the airport to avoid being questioned by border officials. 

"It’s terrible to feel you have to hide an essential part of who you are from your own government. I shouldn’t be questioned because of my religion," Kariye said. 

The lawsuit says this questioning by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) violates their First and Fifth Amendment rights and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, alleging unequal treatment on the basis of religion because CBP and HSI singled out Muslim Americans with their questioning. 

Kariye, a U.S. citizen, is among the three plaintiffs listed in the federal lawsuit. The others are Mohamad Mouslli of Gilbert, Arizona, and Hameem Shah of Plano, Texas.

The lawsuit details five instances, dating from September 2017 to Jan. 1 of this year, in which Kariye was asked questions about his faith when he returned to the U.S. after overseas trips. In each instance, the lawsuit says Kariye was taken to an area away from other travelers, usually a windowless room, and questioned at length. Officials would take his belongings from him and search his electronic devices. 

Kariye is on the U.S. government watchlist but he does not know why, the lawsuit says. But the apparent placement on this list has led to him being questioned in a secondary inspection area whenever he returns from international travel. 

The ACLU says the questioning Kariye and the two other plaintiffs faced is "part of a broader 20-year practice of border officials targeting Muslim American travelers because of their religion."

“This invasive questioning serves no legitimate law enforcement purpose, and conveys the harmful and stigmatizing message that the U.S. government views Muslims as inherently suspicious," Ashley Gorski, senior staff attorney with the ACLU’s National Security Project, said in a statement. 

The lawsuit is asking the U.S. District Court to declare that this questioning violates the U.S. Constitution and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. It also seeks an injunction barring the Department of Homeland Security and CBP from questioning the plaintiffs about their faith at ports of entry, and the expungement of records reflecting information border officials obtained through this type of questioning. 

The lawsuit names Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Mark Morgan, commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Tae D. Johnson, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; and Steve K. Francis, acting executive associate director of Homeland Security Investigations as defendants.

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Sheriff: Man with screwdriver attacks officers following highway chase

It happened just after midnight Friday in northern Minnesota.

Michael Che
TV, Movies and The Arts

'SNL's' Michael Che does surprise standup at Minneapolis brewery

He performed for about an hour.

houston morris renville county jail booking photo march 2022 crop
MN News

Charges: Olivia man tried to stab girlfriend, hit her teen son instead

The 13-year-old was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries.

split rock lighthouse
MN Travel

New campground at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park opening soon

Reservations will open April 5.

tony webster light rail green line flickr
MN News

Man shot on Green Line light rail train, police investigating

The suspect ran from the scene. No arrests have been made.

Imam Abdirahman Aden Kariye
MN News

Lawsuit: Border officials' questioning of MN imam is unconstitutional

The lawsuit calls the questioning illegal and invasive.

police tape
MN News

Girl, 15, killed in late-night shooting in Columbia Heights

The Anoka County Sheriff called it "a horrific loss of life."

terry brisk crop
MN News

New clue in the unsolved shooting death of Terry Brisk

Somebody shot Brisk as he was out hunting. 5 years later, his killer remains a mystery.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 25

ICU admissions are at their lowest since there were 25 patients on July 19, 2021.

Chandon Sullivan
MN Vikings

Ex-Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan signs with Vikings

Another former Packer is heading to Minnesota.

wendy's
MN News

3 men accused of burglarizing 5 Twin Cities fast-food stores in 1 night

The men broke in through the drive-through window and then stole money from the restaurant's safe, charges said.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Teen girl taken to the hospital after car crosses highway, goes into ditch

The 17-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-10-14 at 10.38.01 PM
MN News

Worthington settles police brutality lawsuit for $590,000, agrees to reforms

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Kelvin Francisco Rodriguez, who spent five days in the ICU after being arrested.

Image from iOS (48)
MN News

ACLU sues Minneapolis PD over actions against journalists covering protests

The lawsuit says police pepper-sprayed and threatened journalists, among other things.

derek chauvin
MN News

Corrections officers of color file lawsuit, say they weren't allowed to guard Chauvin

Eight corrections officers at Ramsey County jail filed the lawsuit on Tuesday.

Minneapolis police
MN News

ACLU lawsuit alleges Minneapolis illegally withholds police misconduct files

The city buries police misconduct and disciplinary actions from the public, calling it "coaching," the lawsuit states.

prison, Rush City cell block
MN News

ACLU lawsuit against Minnesota DOC can move forward, judge rules

The lawsuit alleges the Minnesota Department of Corrections violated inmates rights through its handling of the pandemic.

rollie's bar
MN News

Bar with Confederate flags sues social justice group, claims it harmed its business

The lawsuit claims defamation.

hockey
MN Coronavirus

Parents file federal lawsuit against Gov. Walz over pause on youth sports

Let Them Play MN filed the lawsuit on behalf of several unnamed youth players and coaches.

fake airpods
MN News

Border officials seize thousands of fake AirPods at International Falls

The AirPods were in a rail container headed for Ranier.