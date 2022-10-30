Skip to main content
Active search ongoing in Eagan for missing 23-year-old man

Bryce Borca was last seen in the early hours of Sunday.

Eagan PD

Authorities are currently conducting a search for a 23-year-old man who went missing in Eagan overnight.

Bryce Borca was last seen in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. Sunday, Eagan PD says.

He was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan, black pants, a black tie, and white sneakers. 

There are multiple agencies currently searching for Borca, with Southeast Metro Fire News reporting teams are focusing the search near the Minnesota River.

People living in the area are being asked to check their homes or businesses.

Anyone with information should call Eagan PD on (651) 675-5876.

