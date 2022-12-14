Activist Nekima Levy Armstrong had surgery for brain tumor in September

Twin Cities social justice activist and civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong said she had surgery to remove a brain tumor in September.

The 46-year-old Levy Armstrong said during a Facebook Live she noticed her right eye become blurry as one of the first signs something was wrong. The surgery removed a tumor that was pushing against her optic nerve.

Levy Armstrong said she has since been recovering following the Sept. 19 procedure.

When she noticed her eye become blurry, Levy Armstrong made an eye appointment and was expecting to require glasses. It turns out it was much more serious.

"I [was] shellshocked," she said in the video. "I didn't know if that would be the end of my life."

Levy Armstrong said she saw her family in Los Angeles ahead of the surgery while at a work event, saying she wasn't sure if it were going to be the last time she would see them.

It was determined the tumor was non-cancerous.

Levy Armstrong said she was in the hospital for "close to a week" after the operation was conducted. She said her mother and her step-father flew to Minnesota from Los Angeles to take care of her for about three weeks.

"That made a huge impact on my recovery. Just having people around who care for me, and who protected me," she said.

In recent days, Levy Armstrong said she's been doing some "light work" but is excited to get back to her work in full.

You can watch the video Levy Armstrong posted on Facebook below.