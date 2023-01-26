Adult romance novel removed from Sartell High School book collection

A book that some parents of Sartell High School students have described as "hardcore pornography" has been removed from the school after a board meeting was held on the matter Monday.

The book, titled "Him," by Sarina Bowen and Elle Kennedy is an adult romance novel that describes multiple sexual encounters between two male friends.

A Sartell-St. Stephen School District board meeting featured parents representing the group, "Kids Over Politics 748," demanding the book be taken out of the library. Only one copy was found in the library and it's unclear who initially approved it for check out.

The high school, which opened in 2019, doesn't have a traditional library but rather a collection of books across the building, such as in common spaces and teachers' classrooms. The book in question was never part of any classroom assignments and was never checked out or accessed by students, according to Superintendent Dr. Jeff Ridlehoover.

During the meeting, a parent read a passage of the book aloud, which explained in detail a sexual encounter.

"I hope these examples serve as a wake-up call to many other parents and community members in this district. Let me be the first to ask you again: who, how, when and why?" Kelsey Yasgar asked over a Zoom call.

School board members Jen Smith, Scott Wenshau, Emily Larson and Tricia Meling pushed for the topic to be discussed on Monday.

"This book should not belong on school bookshelves," Wenshau said during the meeting. "Some parents are pissed off about it existing here."

Smith argued that the book be pulled immediately, saying she would "like to see it in a dumpster fire." Ridlehoover said they are looking into how the book was placed in its collection and will address it further in a meeting scheduled for Feb. 1.

The book offers this description in its preview excerpt:

"Warning: contains sexual situations, hotties on hockey skates, skinnydipping, shenanigans in an SUV and proof that coming out to your family on social media is a dicey proposition."

Reviews of the book also point out it has multiple sex scenes.

While some in the community have argued against the book, others argued drawing attention to it will just ensure more students read it.

"If there's one in the [school] library and it [hasn't] been checked out before, obviously kids are checking it out of a public library, which our tax dollars go towards," one parent commented on social media. "Making a huge stink over it is also going to get more kids to read it — it's that double-edged sword."

Another parent argued back, saying: "If my kid brought that home from school, I would be more than pissed that it was available there. There is a difference between controversial and inappropriate. This book is completely inappropriate for schools to have, yet we have it."

You can watch the school board meeting by clicking here or watching the YouTube video below. The topic is discussed from the 1:15-18:35 mark and 2:13:00 to the end.