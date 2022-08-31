African long-tailed shrikes escape from Minnesota Zoo

The Minnesota Zoo last month lost four magpie shrikes after the birds took flight out a door, which had been mistakenly left ajar in the Zoo's aviary.

Zoo officials say one of the missing birds has since been safely returned to its habitat and efforts are ongoing to identify and track the other three.

Anyone interested in joining the search is asked to be on the lookout for the species, which is also called an African long-trailed shrike.

The short-bodied birds have a long, floppy tail and white patches on their shoulders and wings.

According to Zoo officials, the birds pose no threat to Minnesota's ecosystem and will be unable to reproduce as the missing birds are all female.

Anyone who might've spotted the birds is asked to call 952-431-9200.