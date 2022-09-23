After Homecoming brawl, non-Edina students barred from football games

Students from outside the Edina Public Schools district will be barred from attending football games after a large fight broke out last Friday.

Police are continuing to investigate the brawl during the Edina Hornets' Homecoming football game against Prior Lake, which saw a "large group" enter the stadium just after halftime and cause a "disturbance."

At the scene, three teenagers were arrested for disorderly conduct.

According to an update from Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley sent to families Thursday, Edina police are still investigating the fight.

“All but one” of the people involved in the fight have been charged, Stanley said, noting that those charged included people from outside the district.

The school will as a result tighten its security protocols for football games in response to the incident.

Of the new measures, which Stanley shared with families Thursday, is a rule that students must show ID to enter games. Students from schools not playing in the game will not be admitted, and students from visiting schools must sit in their designated section.

Elementary and middle school students must sit with parents or guardians.

Spectators should only get out of their seats to use the bathroom or buy concessions, and people will not be admitted to the game after halftime.

“We value the celebrations and traditions like homecoming as they are the fabric and foundation of our Edina community and our school district,” Stanley wrote.

“I expect each and every Edina Public Schools student to represent our district through the lens of our core values and beliefs of being responsible members of our school community who conduct themselves in our standard of Excellence.”