After Homecoming brawl, non-Edina students barred from football games

Skip to main content
After brawl, students from outside schools will be barred from Edina football games

After brawl, students from outside schools will be barred from Edina football games

The school district also implemented increased security measures for football games in response to the fight.

Ben Franske, Wikimedia Commons

The school district also implemented increased security measures for football games in response to the fight.

Students from outside the Edina Public Schools district will be barred from attending football games after a large fight broke out last Friday.

Police are continuing to investigate the brawl during the Edina Hornets' Homecoming football game against Prior Lake, which saw a "large group" enter the stadium just after halftime and cause a "disturbance."

At the scene, three teenagers were arrested for disorderly conduct.

According to an update from Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley sent to families Thursday, Edina police are still investigating the fight. 

“All but one” of the people involved in the fight have been charged, Stanley said, noting that those charged included people from outside the district.

The school will as a result tighten its security protocols for football games in response to the incident.

Of the new measures, which Stanley shared with families Thursday, is a rule that students must show ID to enter games. Students from schools not playing in the game will not be admitted, and students from visiting schools must sit in their designated section.

Elementary and middle school students must sit with parents or guardians. 

Spectators should only get out of their seats to use the bathroom or buy concessions, and people will not be admitted to the game after halftime. 

“We value the celebrations and traditions like homecoming as they are the fabric and foundation of our Edina community and our school district,” Stanley wrote.

“I expect each and every Edina Public Schools student to represent our district through the lens of our core values and beliefs of being responsible members of our school community who conduct themselves in our standard of Excellence.”

Next Up

SwearegeneMugDouglasCoJail
MN News

Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin

The man has been wanted by police since the shooting happened in April.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Charges: Man kidnapped woman at gunpoint, forced her to withdraw $1,500

The 56-year-old suspect is accused of forcing the woman to the Seward neighborhood in Minneapolis.

police lights
MN News

Police arrest suspect in Oakdale after 10-hour standoff

The standoff with police lasted over 10 hours Friday.

WHS_SHPO_Canoe 2_Recovery054
WI News

Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin

The boat was recovered in Lake Mendota on Thursday.

Moose_Mountain_Lutsen_MN
Outdoors

5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors

Time it right and you can make multiple trips across the fall.

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 11.48.22 AM
MN News

Without hydrants, 8 fire departments fight blaze near Shakopee

The building and its contents are a total loss.

image
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park

The park will undergo a full redesign next year.

43682037140_c021f10f40_k
MN Food & Drink

The long-awaited Chicken Guy never opened, so the MOA is suing

The restaurant never opened after it originally planned to in 2020.

election, vote
MN News

Early voting begins: Here's how to register to vote.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Edina High School
MN News

After Homecoming brawl, non-Edina students barred from football games

The school district also implemented increased security measures for football games in response to the fight.

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 6.02.37 PM
MN News

Charges: Serial trespasser accused of making U of M bomb threat

Ahmed Mohamed Umar has been charged with one count of threats of violence with explosives or an incendiary device.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man, police officer involved in fatal Minneapolis incident identified

A witness says the man who exchanged gunfire with police shot himself.

Related

american-football-g810d67191_1280
MN News

Brawl breaks out at Edina High School homecoming football game

The incident remains under investigation.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 9.59.30 AM
MN News

Edina police warn of recent burglary trend targeting garages and vehicles

The Edina Police Department is increasing patrols in affected neighborhoods in response to the trend.

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 1.19.47 PM
MN News

Hateful messages written on Edina school tennis courts

Police have also been notified.

edina racism
MN News

Edina students stage walkout, demand district do more after racist video shared online

Students are calling for change to prevent future incidents from happening.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

4 arrested, including 3 teen girls, after attempted carjacking in Edina

The incident occurred Friday evening in the Country Club neighborhood.

Edina Community Center
MN News

Suspect identified after noose found at Edina Community Center

The noose was found Tuesday.

image
MN News

Teens arrested after purse-snatching spree in Edina, Minneapolis

The three boys each face felony charges.

Edina_High_Entrance wikimedia commons crop
MN News

Video shows Edina HS students using racist accent, making Nazi salute

"The nature of the post is culturally insensitive and violates our core values," the principal said.