Skip to main content
After exchanging fire with police, suspect arrested in Pine Island standoff

After exchanging fire with police, suspect arrested in Pine Island standoff

The standoff ended Saturday evening.

Unsplash

The standoff ended Saturday evening.

A standoff with an armed suspect in Pine Island came to an end Saturday evening with the individual in custody after exchanging fire with police.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office confirmed the standoff ended around 8:20 p.m. when police obtained a warrant to enter the property in which the suspect had barricaded himself.

Per the sheriff's office, a SWAT team used "less lethal" rounds, with the suspect then "returning fire," hitting squad cars, but not any officers.

The suspect then surrendered and was taken into custody, with the shelter in place order enacted during the afternoon lifted.

It followed more than eight hours of negotiations with the suspect, with police having been called Saturday morning to what was a domestic dispute.

The man involved then allegedly made threats of using guns against law enforcement, and claimed there was a hostage inside a property – though this turned out to be untrue.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

police lights
MN News

After exchanging fire with police, suspect arrested in Pine Island standoff

The standoff ended Saturday evening.

allegiant
MN Travel

Allegiant flights from St. Cloud to Arizona, Florida will return this fall

The airline suspended service to the two destinations for the summer.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Update: Police negotiations ongoing with individual in Pine Island

The situation is ongoing.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic

The incident occurred early Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in St. Paul.

image
MN Lifestyle

Shakopee City Council approves amphitheater near Canterbury Park

One of Minnesota's largest outdoor venues will be coming to the southwest metro.

apples-g763c828ac_1280
Minnesota Life

Late harvest forces some apple orchards to push back openings

Minnetonka Orchards and Emma Krumbee's won't be open this weekend.

6874514374_277eba4039_b
MN Music and Radio

After long wait, storms eventually cancel Duran Duran concert

The newly inaugurated Rock 'N Roll Hall of Famers were kicking off their North America tour in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.03.26 AM
MN News

Boy arrested in St. Paul hit-and-run that killed 70-year-old woman

Phoua Hang is remembered as a community leader.

Catholic rosary beads
MN News

Former priest in Minnesota charged with sexually assaulting friend

The priest allegedly got the victim drunk.

ITT Tech
MN News

Student loans cancelled for 1,380 Minnesota ITT Tech students

President Joe Biden moved to cancel the federal debt this week.

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 2.17.19 PM
Minnesota Life

Twine kills 2 young ospreys in Long Lake, Minnesota

One bird was found hanging by its leg from the nest.

Mindy Kiepe
MN News

5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm

The dogs were euthanized after the incident.

Related

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Update: Police negotiations ongoing with individual in Pine Island

The situation is ongoing.

police lights
MN News

Standoff ends in Minneapolis, suspect evades capture

The standoff ended around 1:50 p.m.

Screen Shot 2020-06-27 at 7.57.25 AM
MN News

Man arrested after standoff in dispute between Anoka County neighbors

The 50-year-old had fired a shot into the air after arguing with his neighbor.

police lights
MN News

Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities

The standoff has been active since Monday evening.

La Quinta Inn
MN News

Standoff at Brooklyn Park ends safely, suspect in custody

The La Quinta Inn had been evacuated and the area surrounding it cordoned off.

Screen Shot 2021-02-26 at 10.13.27 AM
MN News

Suspect in K9 killing dies after lengthy standoff with Duluth police

The Minnesota BCA is investigating.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Brooklyn Park standoff: Suspect kills himself, child taken hostage is safe

The standoff ended Thursday night when the suspect shot himself.

police lights
MN News

Man arrested after stabbing, standoff in Belgrade

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.