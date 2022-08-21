After exchanging fire with police, suspect arrested in Pine Island standoff

A standoff with an armed suspect in Pine Island came to an end Saturday evening with the individual in custody after exchanging fire with police.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office confirmed the standoff ended around 8:20 p.m. when police obtained a warrant to enter the property in which the suspect had barricaded himself.

Per the sheriff's office, a SWAT team used "less lethal" rounds, with the suspect then "returning fire," hitting squad cars, but not any officers.

The suspect then surrendered and was taken into custody, with the shelter in place order enacted during the afternoon lifted.

It followed more than eight hours of negotiations with the suspect, with police having been called Saturday morning to what was a domestic dispute.

The man involved then allegedly made threats of using guns against law enforcement, and claimed there was a hostage inside a property – though this turned out to be untrue.