After 'extraordinary' revenue growth, MN projects $7.7B surplus

Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
After 'extraordinary' revenue growth, state projects $7.7 billion budget surplus
Publish date:

After 'extraordinary' revenue growth, state projects $7.7 billion budget surplus

But finance officials note there is still "significant risk" due to economic uncertainty.
Author:

Minnesota Senate DFL, Flickr

But finance officials note there is still "significant risk" due to economic uncertainty.

State finance officials are projecting an upcoming budget surplus of $7.7 billion after a year of what's being described as "extraordinary" revenue growth.

The Commissioner's Office of Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) released its latest budget and economic forecast Tuesday morning, detailing how much money the state has brought in, how much it has spent, and how much elected officials can expect to be left over in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The projected surplus of $7.7 billion is a significant increase in comparison to recent estimates. In the summer of 2020, during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, MMB was warning of a $4.7 billion deficit. The February 2021 estimate provided some relief, putting the state back in the black with a $1.6 billion surplus

That projection has since skyrocketed, with MMB highlighting a couple of key factors.

First, that "extraordinary" revenue growth, which was driven by increases in three things: residents' incomes, consumer spending and corporate profits. Second, the spending forecast dipped slightly, with the state reporting lower-than-expected expenditures.

MMB warns there is still 'significant risk'

As evidenced by the swings seen in the most recent forecasts, the state's financial situation can quickly change. 

MMB says there is still "significant risk" with this projection due to the pandemic and "economic uncertainty." That includes potential disruptions to the supply chain, a drop in labor force participation rates and the threat of inflation.

There are also potential changes to consumer spending. For example, even though U.S. workers saw small wage and salary income growth, disposable personal income "increased substantially" — but likely due in large part to pandemic-related government payments, such as stimulus checks, which aren't recurring, long-term sources of revenue. 

If the assumptions made in the newest forecast don't come true, then "the economic outcome will differ" from the $7.7 billion predicted surplus, MMB warns.

Political negotiation begins

The budget forecast is a critical tool for state lawmakers and the governor as they look to craft a state budget. Within minutes of MMB's release Tuesday, legislators began staking out positions on what should be done with the excess funds.

Gov. Tim Walz held up the forecast as an indication the economy continues to grow, despite the challenges of the past 22 months. During comments Tuesday, the governor specifically mentioned using the expected funds to alleviate high health care and child care costs, expand paid leave, address climate change and energy costs, and tackle gun violence. 

GOP lawmakers quickly pivoted to taxes, with House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) arguing the state "is flush with cash" at a time Minnesotans face financial uncertainty due to inflation, energy costs and more. 

Daudt also called on Walz to use the surplus (as well as the $1 billion in federal COVID relief funding still available to the state) to ensure small businesses don't wind up footing the bill for a $1 billion unemployment insurance fund deficit. The governor Tuesday said that would be addressed.

A few Republican senators, including Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona), issued similar remarks about checking government spending, lowering taxes and the financial situation Minnesotans may face.

DFL lawmakers expressed similar concerns about supporting Minnesotans during uncertain times, with House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley) noting "too many" are "are living paycheck to paycheck," while Rep. Rena Moran (DFL-Saint Paul) said residents are "counting on legislators to prioritize their economic security and build a stronger future."

But Winkler also pointed to the the forecast as evidence "corporations and rich individuals are better off now than ever before," promising they "will not cut taxes for big corporations and rich individuals at the expense of" other Minnesotans.

Said Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato): "This $7.7 billion budget surplus news is a big deal. Despite all the COVID hardships for our families, schools, workers, and small businesses, we are in a strong financial position as a state. Let’s talk about how we go forward."

Next Up

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

After 'extraordinary' revenue growth, MN projects $7.7B surplus

But finance officials note there is still "significant risk" due to economic uncertainty.

amelia huffman
MN News

Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman named interim chief of the Minneapolis PD

She lives in Uptown and has been with the MPD for 27 years.

Brother Jules
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio DJ who worked extensively with Prince dies

He was an icon in the Twin Cities hip-hop scene.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

Deputy injured when fleeing suspect crashes into his vehicle

The 34-year-old deputy was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

chef jack riebel - the lexington - st. paul
MN Food & Drink

Acclaimed Twin Cities chef Jack Riebel has died

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

Vineeta Sawkar
MN Music and Radio

Vineeta Sawkar named as WCCO Radio’s new morning host

She succeeds the legendary Dave Lee, who retired earlier this year.

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 7

The latest from the state health department.

no dancing
MN Food & Drink

Footloose! Duluth scraps Prohibition-era ban on unlicensed dancing

Establishments had to have a license to allow the public to dance.

ted mann concert hall - university of minnesota
MN News

2 armed suspects rob victim at U of M concert hall

The two suspects pointed guns at the victim.

West St Paul, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Nine police agencies called in for crowd control after 2 shot in West St. Paul

Police say a large group "attempted to take control" of part of the crime scene.

Brooklyn Center police, Daunte Wright
MN News

Brooklyn Center approves $1.3M public safety budget, including policing reforms

The city will use some money from the police department for the new programs.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Snow impacting morning commute across southern Minnesota

A quick inch could make a bit of a mess on the roads.

Related

MN News

State of Minnesota is projecting a $1.3 billion budget surplus

Lawmakers will decide how to spend it in the next session.

MN News

Minnesota's state budget has a projected $1.5 billion surplus

The Legislature and incoming Democratic governor Tim Walz will have some money to allocate.

Tim Walz
MN News

Minnesota's budget surplus grows, but uncertainty remains

Lawmakers have plans for the cash in what is an election year, but caution is being urged.

State Capitol.
MN News

Minnesota's budget outlook improves, now projecting $1.6B surplus

The state was projecting a $1.3 billion deficit in November.

MN News

Minnesota budget surplus estimate soars to $1.2 billion

MN News

Minnesota's state budget surplus is revised down to $900M

MN News

Minnesota's budget surplus falls, but is still over $1 billion

It's down nearly half-a-billion from the November forecast.

gov tim walz state of the state screengrab april 4 2019
MN News

Gov. Walz to share his budget proposal in Tuesday news conference

The announcement is scheduled for noon.