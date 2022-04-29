Skip to main content
After lockdown, 4 west metro schools to begin security wand screenings

After lockdown, 4 west metro schools to begin security wand screenings

Immediate District 287 announced the plans after a student brought a loaded gun to school in Brooklyn Park on Thursday.

An intermediate school district in the west metro will begin screening students and visitors with a handheld security wand after a loaded gun prompted a lockdown at one school. 

The incident occurred Thursday at the Ann Bremer Education Center in Brooklyn Park. The school is one of four schools in District 287, an intermediate district serving over a dozen west metro communities. 

In a letter to families, Superintendent Sandy Lewandowski said a loaded gun was found after the school received a report that a student had a gun inside their jacket. 

"The weapon was secured immediately, was not used, and no one was physically hurt," Lewandowski said. "Police were called and removed the student and the weapon from the school grounds." 

On Thursday, the district announced immediately plans to begin "wanding" students and unscheduled visitors with a handheld security wand at District 287 schools. 

These plans include the North Education Center, West Education Center and South Education Center schools, in addition to the Ann Bremer Education Center. 

Lewandowski said the new screening routine comes after "multiple serious safety incidents this school year involving weapons." 

"There are likely no words I can write in a message that can ease the fears we all have," she wrote, adding mental health staff are available to support students. 

Charges filed 

Vincent Fields Jr., 18, of Columbia Heights, faces one felony dangerous weapons charge for possessing a firearm on school property.

According to charging documents, school staff noticed Fields Jr.'s "belongings and jacket looked heavier than usual", prompting them to "separate" Fields Jr. from his belongings and call police. 

Officers arrived and recovered a 9mm handgun with a full magazine and a round of ammunition in the chamber, charges state.

 

