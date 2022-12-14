After meeting him, Morris student president calls for Regent Steve Sviggum to resign

University of Minnesota-Morris student body president Dylan Young has called for the university's Board of Regent member Steve Sviggum to resign from the board following a visit to the campus.

In a letter, Young stated that Sviggum wasn't taking his job "seriously" when it comes to "equity and a diverse student body, despite what he claimed in his apology letter."

Sviggum was invited to the campus by Young after Sviggum asked at regents meeting whether more diversity was to blame for low enrollment numbers at the Morris campus.

In the furore that followed, Sviggum resigned from his position as vice-chair of the Board of Regents, and said he would step down from his role when his term came to an end in 2023.

But Young wants Sviggum to resign now, after Sviggum joined him for lunch in November.

"My friends who joined us described his conduct as defensive, insincere, and bitter," Young alleged in his statement.

"Regent Sviggum had one message for students he restated frequently during our lunch: That he has a fiduciary duty to the University of Minnesota, and asking questions (even harmful ones) is a part of that responsibility."

Sviggum asked UMN-Morris interim chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen during a board meeting in October: "Is it possible that at Morris we've become too diverse? Is that at all possible from a marketing standpoint?"

He added that this was a concern that had been raised with him by two friends of his whose children had decided against studying at Morris.

The comments sparked backlash from student groups at the Morris campus, Native American groups, and some fellow board members, while Board chairman Ken Powell issued a statement in which he proclaimed: "Diversity is our strength."

The drop in enrollment is not exclusive to the Morris campus however, but part of a wider national trend that has seen college attendance fall since a peak in 2010.

Sviggum later issued an apology, saying his intent was to "foster discussion around the consistently declining enrollment" at the school. He further addressed his comments on The Lake Show with Henry Lake on WCCO Radio, saying he "doesn't duck from criticism or words stated."

But shortly after appearing on Lake's show, an article appeared in conservative publication Alpha News in which Sviggum – who served 28 years as a Republican lawmaker in the Minnesota Legislature – acknowledged that students of color at Morris could be upset by his comments, but criticized others calling for his resignation, blaming "identity politics" for the problems in the United States.

This didn't sit well with Lake, who saw the Alpha News piece after had interviewed Sviggum for his show. He also then called for Sviggum to resign.

The Morris campus currently has 1,068 students enrolled, of whom 54% are white, and 41% are Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC)– including 32% who are Native American.

"During his visit, Regent Sviggum talked at length about our enrollment issue, and would frequently question what was truly causing our low enrollment numbers. Here’s my take: Students do not want to attend universities that are led by people willing to target BIPOC students and question diversity. Sviggum’s continued presence on the Board of Regents threatens enrollment on all of our campuses," Young said.

The Morris campus has a high proportion of Native American students because it offers free tuition to Native students (a legacy that goes back to the campus' former life as the American Indian Boarding School) and is the only four-year college in the upper-Midwest that qualifies for federal designation as a Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution.

A total of 30 people have signed the letter calling for Sviggum's resignation as of Wednesday.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Board of Regents and Sviggum for comment.

You can read Young's full letter below or by clicking here.