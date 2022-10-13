After Minnesotan on scooter killed by drunk-driver, Indiana city restricts scooters

After a suspected drunk-driver in Indiana fatally hit a college student from Minnesota who was riding an electric scooter, the city decided to change the laws ... for electric scooters.

The city of Bloomington, IN, said its new laws will cut off electric scooter use after 11 p.m. in response to 20-year-old Nate Stratton's death.

"Following the recent tragic death of an IU student and mounting late-night injuries related to scooter use, the City of Bloomington has directed all scooter companies operating in Bloomington to limit scooter operating hours to 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily beginning this Thursday," the city said on Twitter.



The announcement was met with a significant amount of criticism who accused the city of victim blaming.

Stratton, a Minnetonka High School alum, was killed just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 18. Surveillance footage captured 22-year-old Madelyn Howard driving on a sidewalk moments before she hit Stratton, going at speeds around 50-70 mph at the time of impact.

Stratton's scooter was dragged behind her car after the collision.

Many people shared their frustrations with the city's response to the incident.

"This is bad and you should feel bad. This student's death had nothing to do with him riding a scooter and was entirely the fault of a speeding drunk driver," one person responded.

"It's clear that the scooters are not the problem. It's impaired and distracted drivers. Imagine if Bloomington said women had an 11 p.m. curfew to combat assaults," another person wrote.

Howard has since been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She also will face a reckless homicide charge.

A fundraiser set up through the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) has raised over $109,000 as of Wednesday in Stratton's name. The funds will go towards research for Type 1 Diabetes, something Stratton was diagnosed with at 16 years old.

According to backgroundchecks.org, the state of Indiana ranks 17th highest in total number of DUI fatalities this year.