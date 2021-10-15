After petition, Minneapolis Schools reduces student COVID quarantine period

October 15, 2021
After parent petition, Minneapolis Public Schools reduces student COVID quarantine period

Credit: Minnesota Department of Education, Facebook

Updated:
Original:

After parent petition, Minneapolis Public Schools reduces student COVID quarantine period

Close contacts previously had to quarantine for 14 days, but that's now reducing to 10.
Author:

Minneapolis Public Schools has announced it is reducing the mandatory quarantine period for students or staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 in school.

In a memo to parents Thursday, MPS said its quarantine period will shorten from 14 to 10 days for unvaccinated students or staff who are deemed to have been in "close contact" with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

The new quarantine period goes into effect from Friday, though quarantines that have already started should continue for the full 14 days. MPS says it may still require 14-day quarantines on a case-by-case basis, which will be determined by the number of people infected, the timing, and the "exposure risk."

It comes after more than 580 parents signed a petition and several made arguments to the school board on Tuesday, stating that Minneapolis' quarantine protocols were more onerous than those of neighboring school districts in the Twin Cities, and it was placing pressure on families and children as a result.

Minnesota Department of Health still states that a 14-day quarantine period for exposures – covering the entire estimated incubation period for COVID-19 – remains the "safest" recommendation for schools.

But parents had argued that the academic, economic, social, emotional, and mental health impact on students and parents – some of whom may lose income as a result – is of greater risk than the potential that exposed children present with COVID-19 symptoms between days 11-14 (symptoms most commonly appear 4-5 days after exposure).

MPS says research shows that changing the quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days "indicates only a 1% risk for increased contagion."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

"MPS is reducing the required quarantine to ensure as much in-person student learning as possible and is doing so after discussion with the health experts on our COVID-19 Regional Support Team," it said.

Students over the age of 12 who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine provided they do not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Staff members who are unvaccinated will also only have to quarantine for 10 days henceforth. However, Friday also marks the start of MPS' requirement that all school employees, contractors and volunteers be vaccinated, or undergo regular testing.

MPS continues to have a face mask mandate in all of its buildings.

Next Up

landscape-g555db6b6e_1280
MN News

Jeep driver dies after hitting two deer, rolling into oncoming vehicle

As the SUV rolled, it struck another vehicle approaching the other direction.

carver county dog
MN News

Family's dog 'senselessly' killed with arrow in Carver County

The beloved dog was shot with an arrow on Tuesday.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 15

The latest from MDH.

Tim Walz - YouTube - Screengrab
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19: Gov. Walz reveals new actions to ease hospital strain

He's putting the National Guard on alert and expanding the emergency staffing pool.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Golden Valley man killed by driver in Alexandria

The man was hit near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Hawthorne Street Thursday morning.

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

Jury convicts Maple Grove woman of killing boyfriend during domestic dispute

She shot her boyfriend multiple times.

Stock market chart
MN News

Ex-council member pleads guilty to stock manipulation scheme

Mark Allen Miller pleaded guilty alongside one other man to conspiracy to commit security fraud in U.S. District Court.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Minnesota Wild: 5 things you can count on in the 2021-22 season

Can the Wild live up to their lofty expectations?

Minnetonka Snapchat gun
MN News

Minnetonka student's Snapchat gun pic 'not a threat,' but a 'very poor joke'

The school district says there's no threat.

masks, schools
MN Coronavirus

After petition, Minneapolis Schools reduces student COVID quarantine period

Close contacts previously had to quarantine for 14 days, but that's now reducing to 10.

Walz-May 6 - address
MN Coronavirus

Walz to announce 'new action' on hospital capacity, expanding rapid testing

It comes as Minnesota's health system is facing it's biggest COVID challenge yet.

2021.10.14 - Simmons Item 2
MN News

Hidden room with explosive, guns found on indicted TikToker's property

The MN man has been indicted on numerous charges, including impersonating an officer.

Related

classroom mask
MN News

Parents object to Minneapolis Schools' 14-day COVID exposure quarantines

Other Twin Cities school districts do not have quarantine protocols quite as strict as in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis school board meeting sept 14
MN News

Mpls. schools will require staff to be vaccinated or tested regularly

The new policy also applies to contractors or partners that have direct student contact.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

CDC says COVID-19 quarantine period can be cut to 10 or 7 days

You can come out of a 7-day quarantine following exposure provided you've had a negative test.

Flickr - child teenager school mask covid - Jill Carlson
MN Coronavirus

More than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases among MN school students, staff

That's a slight decline compared to last week.

Edison high school wikimedia commons
MN News

Mpls. school goes to distance learning after students exposed to COVID

In-person classes will resume next month, the district said.

covid, schools
MN Coronavirus

405 schools now on COVID outbreak list as virus surges among students, staff

A school staff member was among those whose death from COVID was reported in the past week.

teacher, covid, masks, school
MN Coronavirus

Huge spike in COVID-19 cases among Minnesota students, school workers

More than 2,200 new cases have been reported among K-12 students and staffers in the past week.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

Minneapolis Public Schools to require face masks for staff, students

The rule goes into effect Monday, and will continue at the start of the new school year.