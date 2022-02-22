After racist incidents, St. Louis Park HS won't compete against New Prague

Skip to main content
In wake of racist incidents, St. Louis Park HS says it won't compete against New Prague

In wake of racist incidents, St. Louis Park HS says it won't compete against New Prague

This will last at least through the spring 2022 season.

New Prague High School, Facebook

This will last at least through the spring 2022 season.

St. Louis Park High School says it will no longer compete against New Prague High School after a racist incident during a boys hockey game last week.

A St. Louis Park hockey player told Bring Me The News at least two New Prague players called a member of the St. Louis Park team a "monkey" and told him to "go back to the 1860s" as the player was skating off the ice.

Read more: More allegations of racist remarks made by New Prague student-athletes, spectators

St. Louis Park Athletic Director Andrew Ewald sent a letter to New Prague AD Brad Skogerboe on Monday, saying he's made the decision that the school "will not compete directly with New Prague High School as a result of the racist experience our boys hockey program was subject to" on Feb. 15. 

New Prague and St. Louis Park are both in the Metro West Conference

"My decision was also influenced by the other incidents of racism involving New Prague High School athletics in the last month involving other conference schools," Ewald added. 

New Prague fans, including adults, earlier this month allegedly made monkey noises toward visiting Cooper High School players during a varsity girls high school basketball game. And during a ninth-grade basketball game between Benilde-St. Margaret's and New Prague, two girls in the stands reportedly referred to a Benilde player as a "monkey" as he shot free throws.

Related: District investigating claims of racist taunts toward visiting high school basketball team

Ewald said he made this decision after speaking with students, stakeholders, and leaders. 

St. Louis Park won't compete against New Prague through at least the spring 2022 season, and it's "open-ended after that, and will continue until the harm that was caused is repaired and we are assured that any of our stakeholders, most importantly our students, will not be victimized by racism by any New Prague stakeholder in the future."

St. Louis Park High School is also removing the New Prague banner from its gym "until the harm is repaired and assurances are to our liking," Ewald said. 

The St. Louis Park AD noted he did not make this decision "lightly," adding: 

"As I said when New Prague High School was applying to the Metro West Conference, 'I will not stand for your community and students to have teachable moments at the expense of our students.' Therefore, I will not tolerate or allow our students to further experience any racism while participating in athletics against New Prague High School."

In a statement to Bring Me The News, New Prague Area Schools Superintendent Tim Dittberner said "We do not tolerate racist or hate speech by students or athletic players. We know the hurt this causes."

Dittberner notes the incident "was dealt with immediately."

"We sincerely apologize for this incident and make no excuses for the behavior. We are taking steps to work with our athletes, student body, staff and coaches so these types of incidents do not happen in the future," Dittberner said. "We will be sharing more specific information about these steps at a future date."

The racist incidents involving New Prague come at the same time Minnetonka High School is embroiled in its own racism controversy, which prompted the head coach of the girls varsity basketball team to step down. Meanwhile, Minnetonka students of color organized a sit-in to demand change within the district.

Next Up

stillwater high school
MN News

Police: Juvenile arrested at Stillwater HS after driving stolen car

The school went into lockdown until the suspect was located.

DeShaun Hill
MN News

Man charged with murder of Minneapolis North HS student Deshaun Hill

Hill and the alleged shooter may have brushed shoulders prior to the shooting.

highway 10 anoka feb 22 2022 mndot screengrab
MN Weather

'Serious' multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound Hwy. 10 in Anoka

Authorities say the road could be shut down well into the afternoon.

mayor melvin carter state of our city 2022 stream
MN News

St. Paul mayor wants to expand guaranteed income program

Mayor Melvin Carter made the case for both efforts in his State of Our City address.

qb market
MN Vikings

Setting the stage for what's going to be a crazy QB market

The Vikings' future at QB is unclear, but they are hardly alone.

hwy 169 crash mndot camera screengrab feb 21 2022 crop
MN News

Police ID victim in fatal crash that closed part of Hwy. 169 Monday

The one-vehicle crash happened around 12:20 p.m.

274057784_3194799410785165_5859568764622576438_n
MN News

After racist incidents, St. Louis Park HS won't compete against New Prague

This will last at least through the spring 2022 season.

flickr covid healt care worker coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 22

COVID hospitalizations, which were more than 1,500 in January, have dipped to 634 in Minnesota.

273053140_945923359407381_8515569735659506671_n
MN News

Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-35 south of Twin Cities

Big problems on the roads.

maple grove fire
MN News

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at northwest Twin Cities home

There are no fire hydrants in the area.

Stillwater Prison
MN News

Two correctional officers injured by inmate at Stillwater prison

It's the second such attack in less than a month.

Town and Country Club St. Paul
MN Property

St. Thomas offers to buy historic Town & Country Club golf course for $61.4M

The university needs land to build new Division I sports facilities.

Related

cooper-new prague girls basketball screengrab youtube
MN News

More allegations of racist remarks at New Prague High games

The New Prague school district said it is aware of two additional incidents.

37122790_2026055227406310_3311217711299690496_n
MN News

Group wants Chaska HS principal removed over series of 'racist incidents'

Local parents have begun circulating a petition calling for major changes to the school district.

clear springs elementary - minnetonka
MN News

Minnetonka school closing early due to planned protest over racist incident

Non-Minnetonka groups have planned a protest at the neighboring district building.

high school basketball
MN Sports

New guidelines for fan attendance at indoor high school sporting events

It's good news for parents who were worried they couldn't watch their children's games in-person.

high school football
MN Coronavirus

MSHSL reveals which sports can and can't resume this fall

The decisions affected football, volleyball, soccer, tennis, cross-country, soccer and swimming/diving.

baseball
MN Sports

Some MN high schools are refusing to pay MSHSL's pandemic fee

The installment fees were approved as a "short-term" budget fix.

MN News

New Prague HS evacuated after bomb threat, classes resume

basketball
MN Sports

Only 'school-approved' fans to be allowed at MSHSL tournament games

The MSHSL announced limited access due to the coronavirus.