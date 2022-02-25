After racist note left in bag, Prior Lake team forfeits final game

Skip to main content
After racist note left in teammate's bag, Prior Lake girls basketball team forfeits final game

The head coach also announced his resignation over social media.

Achai Deng, Instagram

The Prior Lake High School girls varsity basketball team is forfeiting its final game of the season and the first round of the playoffs after a racist note was left in a teammate's bag.

The target of the racist remarks, Achai Deng, posted the note to social media Wednesday. It reads, "get off our Team monkey." Deng, a sophomore on the JV team, said she found the note left in her basketball bag.

The incident has sparked an investigation, with the Prior Lake High School administration and girls basketball coaches sending a message to students and families Wednesday. The message says administrators are interviewing members of the girls basketball program and reviewing surveillance video as they "try to figure out who would write such a disgraceful and hurtful message."

After a meeting that included girls basketball athletes, the school decided the girls varsity team would forfeit its final regular season game as well as the first round of the postseason. The varsity team is 13-11 and was set to play Lakeville North in its final game of the season Friday.

"We are deeply saddened and distraught over yet another racial incident that occurred within the PLHS community," the message reads. "Our hearts go out to the victim, her family, and all of our BIPOC students and athletes as we continue to work toward an environment of equity and inclusion."

The school is already reeling from a high-profile racist incident in November, in which two students posted a video to social media using racial slurs and giggling, while also suggesting a student of color take their own life. Earlier this week the superintendent of the district, Dr. Teri Staloch, said she planned to step down at the end of the school year.

Police investigated the video and sent the case to the Scott County Attorney's Office for review. The office told Bring Me The News Wednesday it could not comment on the status of that review, including whether or not criminal charges were filed, because the suspect and victim are both under the age of 16.

The Prior Lake varsity girls basketball head coach, Demondi Johnson, put out a statement apologizing to Deng "for the racist actions and inexcusable behavior toward her." Saying his goal was to "change the culture of" Prior Lake and noting he "will always stand up for those who look like me," Johnson also announced he was resigning 

"I hope those involved can be educated, be held accountable, heal their hearts of hatred, and learn to love those who look different from them," he concluded.

Deng has posted a follow-up as well, calling it "the most heartbreaking moment" of her life.

"I'm not hurting on the fact that I got called a monkey, but I'm hurting because it was people that I loved and respected the most," she wrote.

To the person who left the racist note, she said: "I love them but I hope you find the decency in your heart to change the way you think and the way you see people."








