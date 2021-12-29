Sheriff's office issues reminder after recent auto thefts

Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
After recent auto thefts, sheriff's office reminds people not to idle their vehicles
Publish date:

After recent auto thefts, sheriff's office reminds people not to idle their vehicles

Twice in the past week, vehicles have been stolen from gas station parking lots.
Author:

Pixabay

Twice in the past week, vehicles have been stolen from gas station parking lots.

A central Minnesota sheriff's office is warning residents not to idle their vehicles, after recent auto thefts from local gas stations.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said twice in the past week, thieves took vehicles from local gas station parking lots. The sheriff's office doesn't provide many details about the incidents, but suggests victims may have left the cars running while they went inside to buy something.

"Thieves are in parking lots waiting for you to leave your car running and unattended," the sheriff's office wrote. "Don't make it so easy for them."

Cities across the state have reported an uptick in auto thefts at various times over the past year, including quite recently in Golden Valley where five vehicles were reported stolen in a 24-hour span.

Earlier this fall, the Hennepin and Ramsey County sheriff's offices partnered with the Department of Commerce's Fraud Bureau to remind people to lock their cars, Axios reported

A recent state auto theft prevention report found that, in the majority of motor vehicle thefts, the keys were inside the vehicle at the time.

"Approximately 60% of vehicles stolen in the metro area and as high as 90% in Greater Minnesota, are done with the keys," the report said, listing this is one of the main challenge areas in preventing vehicle thefts.

It's also worth noting that even when it's cold, you don't need to "warm up" your car. As the MPCA explains, that cold-weather idling was necessary when vehicles ran on carburetors. Most cars made in the past 25 years now use electronic fuel injection, which means for most people, having to "warm up" a vehicle so it runs properly is a myth.

"If you are idling your car to defrost the windows or warm up the inside so your kids won't freeze, that's one thing," the MPCA writes. "But if you are idling your car because you think the car's engine needs it — don't."

Next Up

winter SUV car pixabay CROP
MN News

Sheriff's office issues reminder after recent auto thefts

Twice in the past week, vehicles have been stolen from gas station parking lots.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man shot while sitting in living room of northern MN home

The man was dropped off at the hospital.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Detroit man charged over Twin Cities teenager's weeklong disappearance

The victim was found Tuesday, more than a week after she went missing.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man dies 7 days after being assaulted in St. Paul

The medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.

last place on earth Duluth
MN Shopping

Items from infamous Duluth head shop going up for auction

Contents of the store have been in storage since 2013.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Vikings place Adam Thielen on IR after season-ending surgery

The Vikings also activated Dalvin Cook from the COVID-19 list.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 9.01.57 AM
MN Sports

Delano boys hockey team pushes its own bus out of the snow

"Welcome to the Iron Range, boys!"

glow holiday festival
Minnesota Life

GLOW Holiday Festival closing a day early due to cold weather

The final day will be New Year's Day, when the high is 2-below zero.

tornado damage
MN News

MN's historic December tornado outbreak up to 20 confirmed twisters

Four more tornadoes were confirmed by the NWS on Tuesday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 29

More than 5,000 new cases in today's report.

garbage truck
MN News

Woman rescued from inside garbage truck in Minneapolis

The woman was slightly injured.

state patrol
MN News

Georgia man killed in crash on wintry Twin Cities highway

The State Patrol said the road was snowy and icy at the time of the wreck.

Related

MN News

'Significant auto theft ring' operating north of Twin Cities

Three people have been arrested so far.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Suspect steals unlocked squad car, leads officers on miles-long chase

The suspect also brandished a shotgun from the stolen vehicle out the window.

snow, car in ditch
MN Living

MN winter: 5 tips for driving safely in the snow

Follow these simple suggestions and other drivers won't side-eye you.

Flickr - Savage landfill garbage dump
MN News

Twin Cities trash is piling up so quickly, 4 landfills need to expand

Waste generation in the metro area was up 30% in the past year.

Mounds View shooting incident 1 - county sheriff - crop
MN News

Deputy uses squad car to ram armed assault suspect, sheriff's office says

The man had fired multiple shots at officers, striking two of their vehicles, authorities said.

MPCA - Laura BIshop
MN News

GOP cites 'clean cars junk,' manure rules in targeting of ex-MPCA commissioner

"I guess she saved us some time," Sen. David Osmek said of her resignation.

MPCA - Laura BIshop
MN News

Head of Pollution Control Agency resigns as GOP senators prepare her ouster

Walz accused the senators, who have removed two of his commissioners before, of playing partisan games.

FLickr - electric drive vehicle charging - Open Grid Scheduler
MN News

Minnesota can move ahead with Clean Cars program, judge says

She recommended the proposed rules be adopted.