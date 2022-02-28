As state projects $9.3B surplus, Walz proposes increasing direct checks to $500, $1,000

Skip to main content
After state projects $9.3B surplus, Walz proposes increasing direct checks to $500, $1,000

After state projects $9.3B surplus, Walz proposes increasing direct checks to $500, $1,000

Republicans say the surplus highlights the need for tax cuts for all Minnesotans.

Matthew Deery, Flickr

Republicans say the surplus highlights the need for tax cuts for all Minnesotans.

Minnesota's budget surplus has increased even more.

Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) on Monday released an updated budget forecast that shows the General Fund surplus is now up to $9.253 billion for the current biennium, up from a projected $7.7 billion in November 2021

"A higher income, consumer spending, and corporate profit forecast results in an improved revenue projection while spending is slightly lower in E-12 education and Health and Human Services," according to MMB

However, MMB said there is uncertainty due to inflation and the geopolitical conflict in Ukraine that pose a risk to the budget and economic outlook. This latest projection was mostly compiled before Russia invaded Ukraine.

This record-setting budget forecast is what lawmakers at the state Capitol will use over the next few months to make decisions on spending. Over the past several weeks, Democrats and Republicans have revealed their ideas for how to spend the surplus. 

In response to Monday's news, Gov. Tim Walz on Monday said with news of the higher surplus, he would like to see the Minnesota Legislature triple his proposed direct payment checks he previously proposed, so single Minnesotans would get $500 and married couples would get $1,000, and said he'd like to see Minnesotans get the checks before this summer.

The Democratic governor has proposed the aforementioned "Walz checks" as a way to get money directly to Minnesotans. He and fellow DFLers have proposed spending much of the budget surplus on social programs, such as new spending on paid family and medical leave programs, child care support, and money for frontline workers, among other programs that support workers and families. 

Republicans, meanwhile, are calling for permanent tax relief for Minnesotans, saying they are over-taxed.

"Minnesota's record-setting surplus gives us more than enough resources for permanent and meaningful tax relief for Minnesotans — including an end to the social security tax and replenishing the unemployment trust fund," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said in a statement Monday.

"There's never been a better time to give Minnesotans their money back as they struggle with record inflation, soaring energy bills, and rising gas prices."

The state figures released Monday found that average Minnesota household income increased by 8.4% in 2021, far outstripping the pace of inflation, which averaged 4.7% in 2021.

Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, said Monday the increased surplus strengthens Republicans' argument for tax cuts for all Minnesotans, calling the $9.25 billion surplus "mind-boggling." 

Walz said he's open to cutting income tax rates but he wants the highest-earning Minnesotans excluded from tax cuts. 

Other lawmakers are urging caution, including saving some of the money in the surplus for the future when the economic outlook isn't so rosy.

“We have to be very cautious and very prudent with the surplus and I have no problem saving a lot of it if I had my way,” said Senate Minority Leader Melisa Lopez Franzen, DFL-Edina, according to MPR News. “But we certainly have a lot of different strains and different proposals being put up by different groups. And we want to make sure that we take care of Minnesotans first and make sure that we're ready for that next rainy day.”

Minnesota lawmakers also have $1.1 billion in federal COVID relief money to figure out how to spend. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2020-03-24 at 8.50.34 PM
MN News

Sheriff: Woman killed after teen driver runs stop sign

The 68-year-old died at the scene, authorities said.

museum of russian art twitter ukraine
TV, Movies and The Arts

Acclaimed Museum of Russian Art 'stands with the people of Ukraine'

It's calling on Russia "to cease hostilities immediately and withdraw."

e austin booking photo st louis co jail feb 2022
MN News

Charges: Thousands of child porn images found on MN man's devices

Investigators, acting on a cybertip, went to the suspect's apartment last Friday.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

NHL 'concerned about the well-being' of Russian players

The Minnesota Wild have two Russian-born players on the roster.

greenwood fire
MN News

UN report: What we can do to avoid worst of climate change's impacts

The comprehensive report lays out the path we can take to help make things better.

State Capitol.
MN News

As state projects $9.3B surplus, Walz proposes increasing direct checks to $500, $1,000

Republicans say the surplus highlights the need for tax cuts for all Minnesotans.

Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Spielman chokes up talking about favorite sports memory

Spielman also said being let go by the Vikings was a "very traumatic experience."

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 1.19.09 PM
MN News

Charges: Woman, 20, assaulted mom, burned down their Lake Minnetonka mansion

Charges say she used gasoline and a candle to burn down the multi-million dollar home.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Charges: Coon Rapids man killed his neighbor, fled to Nevada

Police found a bloody hammer near the man's body.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 6 injured in Benton County crash

A driver died, while another driver and five passengers were hospitalized.

dayton's project
MN Shopping

The Dayton's Project signs major new tenant, plans spring makers market

Unilever joints Ernst & Young and Uncommon Retail as tenants in the historic redevelopment.

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 11.15.02 AM
MN Weather

Big winter storm could slam Minnesota this week

Snow and ice accumulations are "likely," the NWS says.

Related

State Capitol.
MN News

Walz eyes COVID-19 relief package totaling $300-$600 million amid budget surplus

The state forecasted a budget surplus for the remainder of the biennium.

Walz, Flanagan
MN News

Walz proposes legalizing marijuana in massive supplemental budget

It's among the provisions in his "Budget to Move Minnesota Forward."

Governor Tim Walz
MN News

Gov. Walz unveils his $518M bonding proposal

Walz calls it his "Local Jobs and Projects Plan."

gov tim walz
MN News

Walz's $2.7B infrastructure plan includes $940M for climate projects

Projects will help Minnesota prevent or adapt to climate change and mitigate its impacts, the governor says.

State Capitol.
MN News

DFLers demand more police reform, GOP says it'll hold hearings on proposals

Democrats have been calling for change since Daunte Wright's death, and now Republicans say they'll hold hearings on bills but haven't made promises it'll lead to anything getting passed.

Tim Walz
MN News

Walz's $52.4 billion budget increases school spending, raises taxes on wealthy

He says the budget will help level the playing field and ensure all Minnesotans have a fair shot at economic recovery,

State Capitol.
MN News

Minnesota's budget outlook improves, now projecting $1.6B surplus

The state was projecting a $1.3 billion deficit in November.

MN News

State of Minnesota is projecting a $1.3 billion budget surplus

Lawmakers will decide how to spend it in the next session.