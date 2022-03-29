After weeks at large, man charged with shooting teen in chest arrested

The man accused of shooting an 18-year-old in the chest during a "ghost gun" transaction is now in custody.

Emmanuel G. Johnson was arrested in Harvey, Illinois, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Johnson had been on the run since March 11, when he was charged via warrant with three felonies in connection with the shooting three days prior.

The victim, from Avon, Minnesota, had been trying to buy a "ghost gun" that morning from Johnson (who also goes by the nickname "Smurf"), the charges state. A ghost gun is a firearm that is assembled from separate parts purchased online, and therefore not traceable the way a regular firearm is, authorities said.

The teen was in the back seat of a car, with Johnson in the front passenger seat and another defendant, Grant A. Monaghan, behind the wheel, according to the complaint. When the victim handed over $800 in cash for the firearm, Johnson used the .40 caliber weapon to shoot the teen in the chest at close range, prosecutors allege.

The bullet went through his chest and out his back, resulting in "significant" injuries the charges say. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital and underwent surgery, where the complaint says he remained "heavily sedated and intubated" a few days later. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said he had been upgraded to stable condition.

Monaghan is accused of facilitating the would-be sale, not pulling the trigger. He turned himself into police three days after the shooting and offered his account of what happened, the complaint says.

Johnson, 21, is charged with aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon, aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and possessing a firearm despite a previous violent crime conviction, according to Minnesota court records.

He also has active warrants from Hennepin and Ramsey Counties, and is on probation.

He remains in Cook County, Illinois, awaiting extradition, the sheriff's office said.

Here's what the criminal charges allege happened: